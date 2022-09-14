Super Quiz: Towers

1. This tower leans.

2. This biblical tower was intended to reach up to heaven.

3. This famous tower is locally nicknamed "La Dame de Fer" (Iron Lady).

4. The Beefeaters are ceremonial guardians of this tower.

5. The Willis Tower in Chicago was formerly known as the -------- Tower.

6. John Cleese wrote and starred in this TV sitcom.

7. What is the name of the title character in the fairy tale "The Maiden in the Tower"?

8. Title of the second volume of "The Lord of the Rings."

9. This type of tower is a raised, enclosed observation post in a submarine.

ANSWERS:

1. The Leaning Tower of Pisa

2. Tower of Babel

3. Eiffel Tower

4. Tower of London

5. Sears

6. "Fawlty Towers"

7. Rapunzel

8. "The Two Towers"

9. Conning tower