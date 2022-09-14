Ukrainians take fight to retreating Russians

KHARKIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian troops piled pressure on retreating Russian forces Tuesday, pressing deeper into occupied territory and sending more Kremlin troops fleeing ahead of the counteroffensive that has inflicted a blow on Moscow's military prestige.

Although there was widespread celebration of Ukraine's gains over the weekend, U.S. officials know Russian President Vladimir Putin still has troops and resources to tap, and his forces still control large swaths of the east and south.









"I agree there should be no spiking of the ball because Russia still has cards it can play," said Philip Breedlove, a retired U.S. Air Force general who was NATO's top commander from 2013-16. "Ukraine is now clearly making durable changes in its east and north and I believe that if the West properly equips Ukraine, they'll be able to hold on to their gains."

Lawmakers particularly pointed to the precision weapons and rocket systems that the U.S. and Western nations have provided to Ukraine as key to the dramatic shift in momentum, including the precision-guided High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the High-speed Anti-Radiation Missile, which is designed to target and destroy radar-equipped air defense systems.

In the hands of Ukrainian fighters who are making the most of weapons ranging from off-the-shelf drones and abandoned Russian arms to advanced weapons from the West, the HIMARS are enabling Ukrainians "to turn the tide dramatically," said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Meanwhile, a senior defense official said the U.S. is looking at future needs, including discussions about providing more intensive combat training for larger Ukraine units, a change from current training focused on smaller teams learning to handle specific weapons.





It is also considering sending additional air defense systems, as well as lethal strike drones and more surveillance drones. The official was one of two who briefed reporters Monday on condition of anonymity to discuss planning details.

The U.S. officials acknowledged that the U.S. provided information to help the Ukrainian counteroffensive, but declined to say how much or if Western officials helped strategize the idea to throw Russian forces off guard by calling attention to attack plans in the south, while actually plotting a more formidable campaign in the east.

The U.S provided information "on conditions" in the country, said one of the officials, but "in the end, this was the Ukrainian choice. The Ukrainian military and the Ukrainian political leadership made the decisions on how to conduct this counteroffensive."

Ukrainians have pounded 400 targets in all with the HIMARS since the U.S. began supplying them, using them "with devastating effect," Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters late last week as Ukraine's counteroffensive was getting underway.

Ukrainian forces have used the 16 HIMARS and several similar systems to strike supply lines, ammunition depots and other key Russian targets.





The Ukrainians "believe that this has happened because of the new technology equipment and weapons that we've sent them," said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

Still, Ukrainian leaders are still pressing for more -- including fighter jets and the longer-range Army Tactical Missile System, a surface-to-surface missile that the U.S. has so far declined to send.

Russian troops were also pulling out from Melitopol, the second largest city in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region, the city's pre-occupation mayor said. His claim could not immediately be verified.

It's unclear if, or how, Ukraine fighters' successes in recent days will affect the ongoing debate. The White House has asked Congress to greenlight an additional $11.7 billion in aid as part of an overall government funding measure that lawmakers must approve before the end of the month.

"I haven't seen any lack of appetite so far" for continuing funding for Ukraine, said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo. "I think to see the ability to take the help that they've been given and then be clearly successful in some of their efforts is an encouragement to want to do more of that."

The U.S. -- the lead contributor to Ukraine's war effort among NATO members -- has poured more than $15 billion in weapons and other military support into Ukraine since January.

President Joe Biden acknowledged the battlefield gains for Ukraine over the weekend but refused to say more.

"I'm not going to speak to that now because things are in process," he told reporters.

TAKEOVER OF VOVCHANSK

As the advance continued, Ukraine's border guard services said the army took control of Vovchansk -- a town just 2 miles from Russia seized on the first day of the war. Russia has acknowledged that it recently withdrew troops from areas in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

Melitopol has been occupied since early March. Capturing it would give Kyiv an opportunity to disrupt Russian supply lines between the south and the eastern Donbas region, the two major areas where Moscow-backed forces hold territory.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov wrote on Telegram that the Russian troops were heading toward Moscow-annexed Crimea. He said columns of military equipment were reported at a checkpoint in Chonhar, a village marking the boundary between the Crimean peninsula and the Ukrainian mainland.

It was not yet clear if the Ukrainian blitz, which unfolded after months of little discernible movement, could signal a turning point in the nearly seven-month war. But the country's officials were buoyant, releasing footage showing their forces burning Russian flags and inspecting abandoned, charred tanks.

In the face of Russia's largest defeat since its botched attempt to capture Kyiv early in the war, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said troops were hitting back with strikes in all sectors. But there were no immediate reports of a sudden uptick in Russian attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his forces were carrying out "stabilization measures" across recaptured territory in the south and east, and rounding up Russian troops, "saboteurs" and alleged collaborators.

In his nightly address, Zelenskyy also pledged to restore normalcy in the liberated areas.

"It is very important that together with our troops, with our flag, ordinary, normal life enters the de-occupied territory," he said, citing an example of how people in one village had already begun receiving pension payments after months of occupation.

Reports of chaos abounded as Russian troops pulled out -- as well as claims that they were surrendering en masse. The claims could not be confirmed.

Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said Kyiv is trying to persuade even more Russian soldiers to give up, launching shells filled with fliers ahead of their advance.

"Russians use you as cannon fodder. Your life doesn't mean anything for them. ... Surrender to Armed Forces of Ukraine," the fliers read.

After the retreat, Ukrainian authorities moved into several areas to investigate alleged atrocities committed by Russian troops against civilians.

Since Saturday, Kharkiv regional police have repeatedly reported that local officers have found civilian bodies bearing signs of torture across territories formerly held by Russia. It was not possible to verify their statements.

On Tuesday, regional police claimed Russian troops set up "a torture chamber" at the local police station in Balakliya, a town of 25,000, that was occupied from March until last week.

In a Facebook post, the head of the police force's investigative department, Serhii Bolvinov, cited testimony from Balakliya residents and claimed that Russian troops "always kept at least 40 people captive" on the premises.

The retreat did not stop Russia from pounding Ukrainian positions. It shelled the city of Lozova in the Kharkiv region, killing three people and injuring nine, said regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov.

Ukrainian officials said Russia kept up shelling around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant where fighting has raised fears of a nuclear disaster. The Nikopol area, which is across the Dnieper River from the power plant, was shelled six times during the night, but no injuries were immediately reported, said regional Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko.

Strikes have also continued unabated on the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest and one that has been hammered by artillery for months.

Meanwhile, military analysts sought to understand the blow sustained by Moscow.

British intelligence said the 1st Guards Tank Army had been "severely degraded" during the invasion, along with the conventional Russian forces designed to counter NATO.

"It will likely take years for Russia to rebuild this capability," the British officials said.

The setback might renew Russia's interest in peace talks, said Abbas Gallyamov, an independent Russian political analyst and former speechwriter for Putin. But even if Putin were to sit down at the negotiating table, Zelenskyy has made it clear that Russia must return all Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, Gallyamov said.

"This is unacceptable to Moscow, so talks are, strictly speaking, impossible," he said.

For talks to be possible, Putin "would need to leave and be replaced by someone who's relatively untarnished by the current situation," such as his deputy chief of staff, the Moscow mayor or the Russian prime minister, Gallyamov said.

Information for this article was contributed by Elena Becatoros, Hanna Arhirova, Lolita Baldor, Ellen Knickmeyer, Seung Min Kim, Lisa Mascaro and Aamer Madhani of The Associated Press.

A Ukrainian soldier stands on the Russian flag in Izium, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Ukrainian troops piled pressure on retreating Russian forces Tuesday, pressing deeper into occupied territory and sending more Kremlin troops fleeing ahead of the counteroffensive that has inflicted a stunning blow on Moscow's military prestige. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)



