Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Sports Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Bryant’s Drake Fowler

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:54 p.m.
Bryant's Drake Fowler (0) rushes the ball while trying to avoid a tackle from Benton's Chase Harding (37) during the annual Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Bryant’s Drake Fowler.

Class: 2024

Position: Safety

Size: 6-3, 175 pounds 

2022 stats: 6 tackles, and averaging 27.5 yards per punt return in 2 games 

Has received interest: Arkansas, Central Arkansas, TCU, Missouri, Arkansas State, Memphis, Colorado

Coach Buck James:  

“He is a very athletic kid who plays three sports. He starts at guard for basketball, runs track and finish 11th last year in the (state) decathlon. Drake is a student of the game. He can play receiver, safety and punt returner on the football team. Hard worker, great young man, very coachable. Very high celling. He is a lot of fun to coach. He is a true game-time player.”


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT