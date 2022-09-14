UNDER THE RADAR: Bryant’s Drake Fowler

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Bryant’s Drake Fowler.

Class: 2024

Position: Safety

Size: 6-3, 175 pounds

2022 stats: 6 tackles, and averaging 27.5 yards per punt return in 2 games

Has received interest: Arkansas, Central Arkansas, TCU, Missouri, Arkansas State, Memphis, Colorado

Coach Buck James:

“He is a very athletic kid who plays three sports. He starts at guard for basketball, runs track and finish 11th last year in the (state) decathlon. Drake is a student of the game. He can play receiver, safety and punt returner on the football team. Hard worker, great young man, very coachable. Very high celling. He is a lot of fun to coach. He is a true game-time player.”



