OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: U.S. wine consumption up, exports down in 2021





As I write this, winemakers, vineyard workers and farmers across America are working on the 2022 harvest. I'll have more to report on that soon, but this week I want to shine a light on an aspect of the wine world that most drinkers never consider: the financial impact of wine in America.

It may seem like Arkansas, removed as it is from vineyards of California, Oregon and New York, may not be affected by the industry, but keep in mind that there are hundreds of liquor store and wine shop employees around the state — not to mention a cadre of hardworking winemakers — who would be jobless had humanity never learned that fermented grape juice made our hearts flutter.

The Wine Institute, a San Francisco-based policy advocacy organization for California wineries, does a good job highlighting just how much the wine industry affects our nation. They report that Americans drank a whopping 1.1 billion gallons of wine in 2021, or 3.18 gallons per resident. Personally, I think I had a little more than my allotted 3.18 gallons last year, but I'm sure it all evens out. This tracks with a global increase in wine consumption in 2021, likely due to the major reopening of restaurants in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic. This is an even bigger change when compared to 2019, when Americans drank just 2.96 gallons per resident, but is congruent with the increase in consumption trends during the pandemic.

The International Organisation of Vine and Wine, which focuses on global wine statistics, reports that the United States came out on top when measuring wine consumption, beating out runners-up France, Italy and Germany. In terms of per resident consumption, however, the United States didn't even make the top 10. Portugal took the top honors.

While Americans drank more in 2021, the world was drinking less American wine that year. American wine exports fell to 89.4 million gallons, a decrease of almost 10 million gallons. The exact cause is hard to determine, but pandemic-related staffing problems and a devastating fire season in Northern California are both partially to blame.

All told, the American wine industry accounts for almost $220 billion. But the industry is more than a number. There are more than 10,000 wineries in the United States — most of which are small and family owned. Not to mention the approximate 43 million visitors to U.S. wineries and their more than $17 billion in related tourism spending in wine-growing regions across the country.

As always, you can see what I'm drinking on Instagram at @sethebarlow and send your wine questions and quibbles to sethebarlowwine@gmail.com



