West Memphis man pleads guilty to enticement of a minor after sexual assault video found on phone

A Crittenden County man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to one count of enticement of a minor in connection with the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

According to court records, Jarvis Hayes, 33, of West Memphis was arrested by West Memphis police after a complaint filed Jan. 31, 2021, by the child's mother, who reported that her 8-year-old daughter had discovered videos on Hayes' cellphone depicting Hayes sexually assaulting her 12-year-old sister on two occasions. The woman told police that her daughter told her Hayes had been sexually abusing her for about a year and that he had warned her not to tell her mother about the abuse.

Court records indicated that when the child was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center by a forensic interviewer on Jan. 31, 2021, she told the interviewer the last sexual contact she had had with Hayes occurred about nine days previously.

Hayes was initially charged in Crittenden County Circuit Court with two counts of rape and one count each of engaging children in sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium, pandering or possessing visual or print medium depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child and distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. Those charges were dismissed in October 2021 after Hayes' indictment by a federal grand jury on two counts of enticement 0f a minor.

Under the terms of Hayes' plea agreement, he agreed to plead guilty to one count of enticement in exchange for the government's dismissal of the second count.

The plea agreement stipulated that the base offense level for Hayes' conduct according to United States Sentencing Guidelines to be a 32 with enhancements increasing that by an additional 20 levels. A 2 level increase was applied because the victim was under 16 years old; an additional 2 level increase was applied because the offense involved the commission of a sexual act; a 4 level increase was applied because the offense involved sadistic or masochistic conduct; a 2 level increase was applied because the victim was in the custody, care or supervisory control of the defendant; and a 5 level increase was applied because the offense is a sex crime covered under the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and because Hayes is designated as a repeat and dangerous sex offender against minors.

The plea agreement outlined that Hayes is eligible for a 2 level reduction for acceptance of responsibility with the determination for a third level reduction to be made when he is sentenced. He is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years when he returns for sentencing before U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofskyafter completion of a pre-sentencing report by the U.S. Probation Office and could face a maximum sentence of 30 years.

In addition to a prison term, Hayes is also subject to imposition of a term of supervised release ranging from 5 years to life after he leaves prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 as well as a mandatory $100 special assessment.

Hayes was represented in court by Jack R. Kearney of Little Rock. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kristin Bryant and Allison Bragg.

After the hearing, Hayes was remanded back into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service to await sentencing later this year or early next year.