LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Amie & The Slingerz will bring the heat to Spa City’s Big Chill

by Jack W. Hill | Today at 1:31 a.m.
Amie Bishop, vocals, songwriter, manager (clockwise from bottom); Darin Williams, percussion; Dan Schoultz, bass, backing vocals, vocals; and Matt Stone, lead guitar, make up the band Amie & The Slingerz. The band performs Friday and Saturday night shows at The Big Chill in Hot Springs this weekend. Bishop says fans can expect original music after Oct. 18 when they record with Jason Tedford at Wolfman Studios. Also look for the band’s “Little Talks of Monsters and Men,” which they recorded for an Arkansas-based film called “When the Stairs Creak.” The film will be “in festivals in October,” Bishop said. (Special the Democrat-Gazette/Amie Bishop)

■  ■  ■ TODAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Charlee’s Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 747-1246; charleesgoodtime.com

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Nick Flora

◼️ Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8 p.m.: Flow Tribe, with Monsterboy Lives ($15)

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

8:30 p.m.: Pett, The Chores, Sam Williamson ($7)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint Comedy Theater, 301 Main St.; (501) 372-0210

7:30-9:30 p.m.: The Fula Brothers

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Vintage

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Aaron Reynolds & Tombstone Mind

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Central Theater Cabaret & Nightclub, 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 627-4075

7-11:59 p.m.: Patti Savage & The OG Crew

◼️ Jose’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ South Haven Tavern, 5590 Central Ave.; (501) 701-4283

7:30 p.m.: Jay Hancock

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ Woodlands Auditorium, 1101 DeSoto Blvd.; (501) 922-4231

7:30 p.m.: Marybeth Byrd and Ken Goodman ($30)

MENA

◼️ Jerry’s Fish Camp, 618 DeQueen St.; (479) 385-7569

6 p.m.: Zak Web

NEW BLAINE

◼️ VFW Post 8383, 898 Arkansas 197 Loop North; (479) 938-2398

7-10 p.m.: Mama Tryde

■  ■  ■ FRIDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

9 p.m.: Tiko Brooks ($10)

◼️ Charlee’s Good Time Drinkery

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Juicebox Jake & the Lunchables

◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com

7 p.m.: Brian Nahlen

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7-10 p.m.: Arkadelics

◼️ JJ’s Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

6-8 p.m.: Spa City Legacy Band

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com

8 p.m.-1 a.m.: DJ P Smooth

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

1 a.m.: Model Village

◼️ Old State House, 300 W. Markham St.; (501) 324-9685

7:30-9:30 p.m.: Adam Faucett & Turquoise Tiger

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8-10 p.m.: Trap Jazz Giants

◼️ Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack

8:30 p.m.: Bree Ogden, with Florene Dore ($12)

◼️ White Water Tavern

8:30 p.m.: Shamarr Allen ($10)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (774) 482-0378; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.: Magnolia Brown

SHERWOOD

◼️ Area 51, 6511 Warden Road; (501) 835-5510

8:30 p.m.: Polkadot Cadaver, Munky Thumb, Bluestone Revival ($12 advance, $15 day of show)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365

 9 p.m-1 a.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty’s Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

9 p.m.: Lane Bricker

CAMDEN

◼️ Hibachi Food Truck, 125 Madison Ave. SE

7 p.m.: Mason Halstead & Blackstrap Live

CONWAY

◼️ JJ’s Grill

8:30 p.m.: Queen Anne’s Revenge

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Sam Allbright & The Southern Heat ($5)

◼️ Skinny J’s, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag

◼️ TC’s Midtown Grill, 1611 Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Greg Ward and the Good Times Band

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com

7 p.m.: Andy & Josh

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Adair Park, 351 Central Ave.; (501) 321-6808

6-9 p.m.: The Garrett Sisters and Friends Band

◼️ Arlington Hotel, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771

7:30-11:30 p.m.: S2

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

8:30 p.m.: Amie & The Slingerz

◼️ Fat Jack’s Bar and Grill, 101 Central Ave.; (501) 623-5225

8-12 p.m.: Brass Tacks

◼️ J&S Italian Villa, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Pop’s Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Joey Herd Band

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Jay Hancock

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson St.; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7-10 p.m.: Sean Harrison

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937

8 p.m. Maximum Overdrive

■  ■  ■ SATURDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome.

◼️ Camp Taco, 822 E. Sixth St.; (501) 353-0884

7:30 p.m.: The Cons of Formant

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

9 p.m.: Marquis Mood

◼️ Charlee’s Good Time Drinkery

9 p.m.: Charlee’s Angels drag show

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Jon Langston ($25)

◼️ Library Kitchen & Lounge

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Jet 420

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1 a.m.: Delta Project

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

9:30-11:45 p.m.: Tragikly White ($10 advance, $12 day of show)

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland; (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4-6 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor

◼️ South on Main

8-10 p.m.: Heather Linn & the Deacons ($5)

◼️ Vino’s, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

7-11 p.m.: Trafficking Melodies, Widowpaw, T.V. Preacher

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Argenta Plaza, Hispanic Heritage Month Art and Food Festival, 510 Main St.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Balllet Quetzalli

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.: Big Dam Horns ($10)

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive; (501) 975-9000; simmonsbankarena.com

8 p.m.: Earth, Wind & Fire ($60.50-$150.50)

SHERWOOD

◼️ Casa Mexicana, 4091 E. Kiehl Ave.; (501) 833-2787

7:30-9:30 p.m.: Chuey & The Dudes (benefit to honor the late James Turner)

BENTONVILLE

◼️ The Momentary Green, 507 SE E St.; (479) 367-7500; themomentary.org

8 p.m.: Japanese Breakfast with Pura Coco ($15-$150)

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty’s Big Country Dance Hall

8-11:45 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & The Slow Hands

CONWAY

◼️ Kings Live Music

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Liquid Kitty ($5)

◼️ Skinny J’s

7-10 p.m.: Thrifty Biscuits

◼️ TC’s Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Hwy 124

FAIRFIELD BAY

◼️ Dock of the Bay, 375 Dave Creek Parkway; (501) 884-4155

8 p.m.: Jack Fancy Band

HATFIELD

◼️ Hatfield Fire Department, U.S. 71/259; (870) 389-6912

5 p.m.: Shady Glen Band

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats

6-9 p.m.: Bad Habit

◼️ The Big Chill

8:30 p.m.: Amie & The Slingerz

◼️ Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave.; (501) 620-4000

8-11:59 p.m.: Tripswitch

◼️ Garland County Fair, 4831 Malvern Ave.; (501) 620-3810

6-8 p.m.: Garrett Sisters

◼️ Oaklawn Event Center

7-9:30 p.m. Cheap Trick ($55-$80)

◼️ Pop’s Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Joey Herd Band

◼️ Superior Bathhouse Brewery, 329 Central Ave.; (501) 624-2337

11 a.m.-10 p.m.: 1st annual Tubafest featuring Brian Martin’s Mess

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: GMG Band II

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Zac Hatton

MENA

◼️ The Ouachitas, 821 Mena St.; (479) 234-7305

7-10 p.m.: Sean Harrison

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

8-11:30 p.m.: Get Off My Lawn

MOUNT IDA

◼️ Front Porch Stage, Montgomery County Courthouse, 105 U.S. 270 East; (870) 867-3521; frontporchstage.org

7-10 p.m.: Dave Almond

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp’s Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com

7-9 p.m.: The Natural State Band

■  ■  ■ SUNDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Charlee’s Good Time Drinkery

7-10 p.m.: The Weeping Willows

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms

4 p.m.: Craig Hendricks

◼️ At the Market, Rhythm in the Rock music festival, 22 Rahling Road Circle; (501) 529-1737; marketatchenal.com

11 a.m.-7 p.m: Harpist Kathy Cooper, Swing Band Reunion, Rodney Block Collective, Shannon Boshears and Jess Hoggard Band, Southern Frayed Band, John Paul Keith, Salty Dogs, Bad Habit (free)

◼️ South on Main

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Trey Johnson

◼️ White Water Tavern

5 p.m.: John Paul Keith ($10)

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8 p.m.: Ashley Morris

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Trejo’s Del Lago, 4904 Central Ave.; (501) 463-4640; trejosdellago.com

7-10 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■  ■  ■ MONDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ White Water Tavern

7 p.m.: Brent Best, Lee Bains III, Hamell on Trial ($10)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ Coronado Events Center, 150 Ponderosa Way; (501) 922-5050

7-10 p.m.: Feelin Groovy

■  ■  ■ TUESDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ’s Grill

8 p.m.: Jason Campbell

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: GWAR with Nekrogblikon, Crobot ($30-$45)

CONWAY

◼️ JJ’S Grill

6 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ El Padrino’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1607 Albert Pike Road; (501) 623-2406; elpadrinoscantina.com

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■  ■  ■ WEDNESDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

8 p.m.: Roots to Branches

◼️ Rev Room

7-11:45 p.m.: Norma Jean, with Islander, Smoke Signals, Take//Rest ($20 advance; $25 day of show)

EL DORADO

◼️ First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com

7:30 p.m.: ZZ Top, with Szlachetka ($32-$242)

■  ■  ■ TICKETS ■  ■  ■

◼️ Blake Shelton, along with Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean, performs at 7 p.m. March 16 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $49-$249, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.

◼️ The Association performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts Center in Forrest City and tickets, $44, are on sale at eacc.edu, by calling (870) 633-4480, Extension 352 or at the Fine Arts Center ticket office at 1700 Newcastle Road.

◼️ The Gravel Yard, with Grace Stormont, performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 in Sloan Auditorium of Brown Chapel on the Lyon College campus in Batesville, and tickets are $25, or $50 VIP. The concert is part of the college’s 150th anniversary celebration.

◼️ The 75th annual Ozark Folk Festival in Eureka Springs, Nov. 10-12, features headliners Hot Club of Cowtown, Pokey LaFarge, Shinyribs and Rachel Ammons; the Barefoot Ball features Willi Carlisle and Chucky Waggs & The Company of Raggs. Tickets are $15 for the Barefoot Ball, $3o Friday and $29-$39 Saturday. For information, call (479) 253-7333.

