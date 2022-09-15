LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Amie & The Slingerz will bring the heat to Spa City’s Big Chill

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Charlee’s Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 747-1246; charleesgoodtime.com

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Nick Flora

◼️ Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8 p.m.: Flow Tribe, with Monsterboy Lives ($15)

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

8:30 p.m.: Pett, The Chores, Sam Williamson ($7)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint Comedy Theater, 301 Main St.; (501) 372-0210

7:30-9:30 p.m.: The Fula Brothers

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Vintage

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Aaron Reynolds & Tombstone Mind

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Central Theater Cabaret & Nightclub, 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 627-4075

7-11:59 p.m.: Patti Savage & The OG Crew

◼️ Jose’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ South Haven Tavern, 5590 Central Ave.; (501) 701-4283

7:30 p.m.: Jay Hancock

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ Woodlands Auditorium, 1101 DeSoto Blvd.; (501) 922-4231

7:30 p.m.: Marybeth Byrd and Ken Goodman ($30)

MENA

◼️ Jerry’s Fish Camp, 618 DeQueen St.; (479) 385-7569

6 p.m.: Zak Web

NEW BLAINE

◼️ VFW Post 8383, 898 Arkansas 197 Loop North; (479) 938-2398

7-10 p.m.: Mama Tryde

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

9 p.m.: Tiko Brooks ($10)

◼️ Charlee’s Good Time Drinkery

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Juicebox Jake & the Lunchables

◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com

7 p.m.: Brian Nahlen

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7-10 p.m.: Arkadelics

◼️ JJ’s Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

6-8 p.m.: Spa City Legacy Band

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com

8 p.m.-1 a.m.: DJ P Smooth

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

1 a.m.: Model Village

◼️ Old State House, 300 W. Markham St.; (501) 324-9685

7:30-9:30 p.m.: Adam Faucett & Turquoise Tiger

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8-10 p.m.: Trap Jazz Giants

◼️ Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack

8:30 p.m.: Bree Ogden, with Florene Dore ($12)

◼️ White Water Tavern

8:30 p.m.: Shamarr Allen ($10)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (774) 482-0378; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.: Magnolia Brown

SHERWOOD

◼️ Area 51, 6511 Warden Road; (501) 835-5510

8:30 p.m.: Polkadot Cadaver, Munky Thumb, Bluestone Revival ($12 advance, $15 day of show)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty’s Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

9 p.m.: Lane Bricker

CAMDEN

◼️ Hibachi Food Truck, 125 Madison Ave. SE

7 p.m.: Mason Halstead & Blackstrap Live

CONWAY

◼️ JJ’s Grill

8:30 p.m.: Queen Anne’s Revenge

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Sam Allbright & The Southern Heat ($5)

◼️ Skinny J’s, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag

◼️ TC’s Midtown Grill, 1611 Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Greg Ward and the Good Times Band

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com

7 p.m.: Andy & Josh

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Adair Park, 351 Central Ave.; (501) 321-6808

6-9 p.m.: The Garrett Sisters and Friends Band

◼️ Arlington Hotel, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771

7:30-11:30 p.m.: S2

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

8:30 p.m.: Amie & The Slingerz

◼️ Fat Jack’s Bar and Grill, 101 Central Ave.; (501) 623-5225

8-12 p.m.: Brass Tacks

◼️ J&S Italian Villa, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Pop’s Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Joey Herd Band

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Jay Hancock

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson St.; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7-10 p.m.: Sean Harrison

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937

8 p.m. Maximum Overdrive

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome.

◼️ Camp Taco, 822 E. Sixth St.; (501) 353-0884

7:30 p.m.: The Cons of Formant

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

9 p.m.: Marquis Mood

◼️ Charlee’s Good Time Drinkery

9 p.m.: Charlee’s Angels drag show

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Jon Langston ($25)

◼️ Library Kitchen & Lounge

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Jet 420

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1 a.m.: Delta Project

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

9:30-11:45 p.m.: Tragikly White ($10 advance, $12 day of show)

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland; (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4-6 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor

◼️ South on Main

8-10 p.m.: Heather Linn & the Deacons ($5)

◼️ Vino’s, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

7-11 p.m.: Trafficking Melodies, Widowpaw, T.V. Preacher

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Argenta Plaza, Hispanic Heritage Month Art and Food Festival, 510 Main St.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Balllet Quetzalli

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.: Big Dam Horns ($10)

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive; (501) 975-9000; simmonsbankarena.com

8 p.m.: Earth, Wind & Fire ($60.50-$150.50)

SHERWOOD

◼️ Casa Mexicana, 4091 E. Kiehl Ave.; (501) 833-2787

7:30-9:30 p.m.: Chuey & The Dudes (benefit to honor the late James Turner)

BENTONVILLE

◼️ The Momentary Green, 507 SE E St.; (479) 367-7500; themomentary.org

8 p.m.: Japanese Breakfast with Pura Coco ($15-$150)

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty’s Big Country Dance Hall

8-11:45 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & The Slow Hands

CONWAY

◼️ Kings Live Music

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Liquid Kitty ($5)

◼️ Skinny J’s

7-10 p.m.: Thrifty Biscuits

◼️ TC’s Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Hwy 124

FAIRFIELD BAY

◼️ Dock of the Bay, 375 Dave Creek Parkway; (501) 884-4155

8 p.m.: Jack Fancy Band

HATFIELD

◼️ Hatfield Fire Department, U.S. 71/259; (870) 389-6912

5 p.m.: Shady Glen Band

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats

6-9 p.m.: Bad Habit

◼️ The Big Chill

8:30 p.m.: Amie & The Slingerz

◼️ Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave.; (501) 620-4000

8-11:59 p.m.: Tripswitch

◼️ Garland County Fair, 4831 Malvern Ave.; (501) 620-3810

6-8 p.m.: Garrett Sisters

◼️ Oaklawn Event Center

7-9:30 p.m. Cheap Trick ($55-$80)

◼️ Pop’s Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Joey Herd Band

◼️ Superior Bathhouse Brewery, 329 Central Ave.; (501) 624-2337

11 a.m.-10 p.m.: 1st annual Tubafest featuring Brian Martin’s Mess

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: GMG Band II

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Zac Hatton

MENA

◼️ The Ouachitas, 821 Mena St.; (479) 234-7305

7-10 p.m.: Sean Harrison

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

8-11:30 p.m.: Get Off My Lawn

MOUNT IDA

◼️ Front Porch Stage, Montgomery County Courthouse, 105 U.S. 270 East; (870) 867-3521; frontporchstage.org

7-10 p.m.: Dave Almond

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp’s Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com

7-9 p.m.: The Natural State Band

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Charlee’s Good Time Drinkery

7-10 p.m.: The Weeping Willows

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms

4 p.m.: Craig Hendricks

◼️ At the Market, Rhythm in the Rock music festival, 22 Rahling Road Circle; (501) 529-1737; marketatchenal.com

11 a.m.-7 p.m: Harpist Kathy Cooper, Swing Band Reunion, Rodney Block Collective, Shannon Boshears and Jess Hoggard Band, Southern Frayed Band, John Paul Keith, Salty Dogs, Bad Habit (free)

◼️ South on Main

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Trey Johnson

◼️ White Water Tavern

5 p.m.: John Paul Keith ($10)

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8 p.m.: Ashley Morris

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Trejo’s Del Lago, 4904 Central Ave.; (501) 463-4640; trejosdellago.com

7-10 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ White Water Tavern

7 p.m.: Brent Best, Lee Bains III, Hamell on Trial ($10)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ Coronado Events Center, 150 Ponderosa Way; (501) 922-5050

7-10 p.m.: Feelin Groovy

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ’s Grill

8 p.m.: Jason Campbell

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: GWAR with Nekrogblikon, Crobot ($30-$45)

CONWAY

◼️ JJ’S Grill

6 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ El Padrino’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1607 Albert Pike Road; (501) 623-2406; elpadrinoscantina.com

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

8 p.m.: Roots to Branches

◼️ Rev Room

7-11:45 p.m.: Norma Jean, with Islander, Smoke Signals, Take//Rest ($20 advance; $25 day of show)

EL DORADO

◼️ First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com

7:30 p.m.: ZZ Top, with Szlachetka ($32-$242)

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ Blake Shelton, along with Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean, performs at 7 p.m. March 16 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $49-$249, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.

◼️ The Association performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts Center in Forrest City and tickets, $44, are on sale at eacc.edu, by calling (870) 633-4480, Extension 352 or at the Fine Arts Center ticket office at 1700 Newcastle Road.

◼️ The Gravel Yard, with Grace Stormont, performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 in Sloan Auditorium of Brown Chapel on the Lyon College campus in Batesville, and tickets are $25, or $50 VIP. The concert is part of the college’s 150th anniversary celebration.

◼️ The 75th annual Ozark Folk Festival in Eureka Springs, Nov. 10-12, features headliners Hot Club of Cowtown, Pokey LaFarge, Shinyribs and Rachel Ammons; the Barefoot Ball features Willi Carlisle and Chucky Waggs & The Company of Raggs. Tickets are $15 for the Barefoot Ball, $3o Friday and $29-$39 Saturday. For information, call (479) 253-7333.