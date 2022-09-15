LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Amie & The Slingerz will bring the heat to Spa City’s Big Chill

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Charlee’s Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 747-1246; charleesgoodtime.com
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Nick Flora
◼️ Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8 p.m.: Flow Tribe, with Monsterboy Lives ($15)
◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
8:30 p.m.: Pett, The Chores, Sam Williamson ($7)
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Joint Comedy Theater, 301 Main St.; (501) 372-0210
7:30-9:30 p.m.: The Fula Brothers
BENTON
◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com
6-9 p.m.: Vintage
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Aaron Reynolds & Tombstone Mind
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Central Theater Cabaret & Nightclub, 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 627-4075
7-11:59 p.m.: Patti Savage & The OG Crew
◼️ Jose’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ South Haven Tavern, 5590 Central Ave.; (501) 701-4283
7:30 p.m.: Jay Hancock
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ Woodlands Auditorium, 1101 DeSoto Blvd.; (501) 922-4231
7:30 p.m.: Marybeth Byrd and Ken Goodman ($30)
MENA
◼️ Jerry’s Fish Camp, 618 DeQueen St.; (479) 385-7569
6 p.m.: Zak Web
NEW BLAINE
◼️ VFW Post 8383, 898 Arkansas 197 Loop North; (479) 938-2398
7-10 p.m.: Mama Tryde
■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com
9 p.m.: Tiko Brooks ($10)
◼️ Charlee’s Good Time Drinkery
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Juicebox Jake & the Lunchables
◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com
7 p.m.: Brian Nahlen
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
7-10 p.m.: Arkadelics
◼️ JJ’s Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
6-8 p.m.: Spa City Legacy Band
◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com
8 p.m.-1 a.m.: DJ P Smooth
◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990
1 a.m.: Model Village
◼️ Old State House, 300 W. Markham St.; (501) 324-9685
7:30-9:30 p.m.: Adam Faucett & Turquoise Tiger
◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com
8-10 p.m.: Trap Jazz Giants
◼️ Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack
8:30 p.m.: Bree Ogden, with Florene Dore ($12)
◼️ White Water Tavern
8:30 p.m.: Shamarr Allen ($10)
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (774) 482-0378; fourquarterbar.com
9:30 p.m.: Magnolia Brown
SHERWOOD
◼️ Area 51, 6511 Warden Road; (501) 835-5510
8:30 p.m.: Polkadot Cadaver, Munky Thumb, Bluestone Revival ($12 advance, $15 day of show)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty’s Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
9 p.m.: Lane Bricker
CAMDEN
◼️ Hibachi Food Truck, 125 Madison Ave. SE
7 p.m.: Mason Halstead & Blackstrap Live
CONWAY
◼️ JJ’s Grill
8:30 p.m.: Queen Anne’s Revenge
◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Sam Allbright & The Southern Heat ($5)
◼️ Skinny J’s, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7-10 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag
◼️ TC’s Midtown Grill, 1611 Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Greg Ward and the Good Times Band
EL DORADO
◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com
7 p.m.: Andy & Josh
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420eats, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501) 420-3286
6-9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ Adair Park, 351 Central Ave.; (501) 321-6808
6-9 p.m.: The Garrett Sisters and Friends Band
◼️ Arlington Hotel, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771
7:30-11:30 p.m.: S2
◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
8:30 p.m.: Amie & The Slingerz
◼️ Fat Jack’s Bar and Grill, 101 Central Ave.; (501) 623-5225
8-12 p.m.: Brass Tacks
◼️ J&S Italian Villa, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Pop’s Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Joey Herd Band
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: Jay Hancock
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson St.; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com
7-10 p.m.: Sean Harrison
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937
8 p.m. Maximum Overdrive
■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org
10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome.
◼️ Camp Taco, 822 E. Sixth St.; (501) 353-0884
7:30 p.m.: The Cons of Formant
◼️ Cannibal and Craft
9 p.m.: Marquis Mood
◼️ Charlee’s Good Time Drinkery
9 p.m.: Charlee’s Angels drag show
◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
8 p.m.: Jon Langston ($25)
◼️ Library Kitchen & Lounge
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Jet 420
◼️ Midtown Billiards
1 a.m.: Delta Project
◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com
9:30-11:45 p.m.: Tragikly White ($10 advance, $12 day of show)
◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland; (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
4-6 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor
◼️ South on Main
8-10 p.m.: Heather Linn & the Deacons ($5)
◼️ Vino’s, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
7-11 p.m.: Trafficking Melodies, Widowpaw, T.V. Preacher
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Argenta Plaza, Hispanic Heritage Month Art and Food Festival, 510 Main St.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Balllet Quetzalli
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9:30 p.m.: Big Dam Horns ($10)
◼️ Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive; (501) 975-9000; simmonsbankarena.com
8 p.m.: Earth, Wind & Fire ($60.50-$150.50)
SHERWOOD
◼️ Casa Mexicana, 4091 E. Kiehl Ave.; (501) 833-2787
7:30-9:30 p.m.: Chuey & The Dudes (benefit to honor the late James Turner)
BENTONVILLE
◼️ The Momentary Green, 507 SE E St.; (479) 367-7500; themomentary.org
8 p.m.: Japanese Breakfast with Pura Coco ($15-$150)
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty’s Big Country Dance Hall
8-11:45 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & The Slow Hands
CONWAY
◼️ Kings Live Music
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Liquid Kitty ($5)
◼️ Skinny J’s
7-10 p.m.: Thrifty Biscuits
◼️ TC’s Midtown Grill
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Hwy 124
FAIRFIELD BAY
◼️ Dock of the Bay, 375 Dave Creek Parkway; (501) 884-4155
8 p.m.: Jack Fancy Band
HATFIELD
◼️ Hatfield Fire Department, U.S. 71/259; (870) 389-6912
5 p.m.: Shady Glen Band
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420eats
6-9 p.m.: Bad Habit
◼️ The Big Chill
8:30 p.m.: Amie & The Slingerz
◼️ Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave.; (501) 620-4000
8-11:59 p.m.: Tripswitch
◼️ Garland County Fair, 4831 Malvern Ave.; (501) 620-3810
6-8 p.m.: Garrett Sisters
◼️ Oaklawn Event Center
7-9:30 p.m. Cheap Trick ($55-$80)
◼️ Pop’s Lounge at Oaklawn
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Joey Herd Band
◼️ Superior Bathhouse Brewery, 329 Central Ave.; (501) 624-2337
11 a.m.-10 p.m.: 1st annual Tubafest featuring Brian Martin’s Mess
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: GMG Band II
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Zac Hatton
MENA
◼️ The Ouachitas, 821 Mena St.; (479) 234-7305
7-10 p.m.: Sean Harrison
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill
8-11:30 p.m.: Get Off My Lawn
MOUNT IDA
◼️ Front Porch Stage, Montgomery County Courthouse, 105 U.S. 270 East; (870) 867-3521; frontporchstage.org
7-10 p.m.: Dave Almond
MOUNTAIN HOME
◼️ Rapp’s Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com
7-9 p.m.: The Natural State Band
■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Charlee’s Good Time Drinkery
7-10 p.m.: The Weeping Willows
◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms
4 p.m.: Craig Hendricks
◼️ At the Market, Rhythm in the Rock music festival, 22 Rahling Road Circle; (501) 529-1737; marketatchenal.com
11 a.m.-7 p.m: Harpist Kathy Cooper, Swing Band Reunion, Rodney Block Collective, Shannon Boshears and Jess Hoggard Band, Southern Frayed Band, John Paul Keith, Salty Dogs, Bad Habit (free)
◼️ South on Main
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Trey Johnson
◼️ White Water Tavern
5 p.m.: John Paul Keith ($10)
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
8 p.m.: Ashley Morris
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Trejo’s Del Lago, 4904 Central Ave.; (501) 463-4640; trejosdellago.com
7-10 p.m.: Jacob Flores
■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ White Water Tavern
7 p.m.: Brent Best, Lee Bains III, Hamell on Trial ($10)
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ Coronado Events Center, 150 Ponderosa Way; (501) 922-5050
7-10 p.m.: Feelin Groovy
■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ’s Grill
8 p.m.: Jason Campbell
◼️ The Hall
8 p.m.: GWAR with Nekrogblikon, Crobot ($30-$45)
CONWAY
◼️ JJ’S Grill
6 p.m.: Chuck & Justin
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ El Padrino’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1607 Albert Pike Road; (501) 623-2406; elpadrinoscantina.com
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Cannibal and Craft
8 p.m.: Roots to Branches
◼️ Rev Room
7-11:45 p.m.: Norma Jean, with Islander, Smoke Signals, Take//Rest ($20 advance; $25 day of show)
EL DORADO
◼️ First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com
7:30 p.m.: ZZ Top, with Szlachetka ($32-$242)
■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■
◼️ Blake Shelton, along with Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean, performs at 7 p.m. March 16 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $49-$249, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.
◼️ The Association performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts Center in Forrest City and tickets, $44, are on sale at eacc.edu, by calling (870) 633-4480, Extension 352 or at the Fine Arts Center ticket office at 1700 Newcastle Road.
◼️ The Gravel Yard, with Grace Stormont, performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 in Sloan Auditorium of Brown Chapel on the Lyon College campus in Batesville, and tickets are $25, or $50 VIP. The concert is part of the college’s 150th anniversary celebration.
◼️ The 75th annual Ozark Folk Festival in Eureka Springs, Nov. 10-12, features headliners Hot Club of Cowtown, Pokey LaFarge, Shinyribs and Rachel Ammons; the Barefoot Ball features Willi Carlisle and Chucky Waggs & The Company of Raggs. Tickets are $15 for the Barefoot Ball, $3o Friday and $29-$39 Saturday. For information, call (479) 253-7333.