Applications available for UAPB Homecoming parade

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's 2022 Homecoming Parade will be held on Main Street in downtown Pine Bluff on Oct. 8 beginning at 9:45 a.m. The parade will begin at Main and Martin streets. Participants are to line up at 8 a.m.

The homecoming parade application is now available. The deadline to turn in applications is 5 p.m. Oct. 4, according to Florence Caine, the homecoming parade chairman.

The theme is "UAPB Golden Lion Nation: ONE TEAM, ONE ROAR."

"The UAPB Homecoming Parade is one of a series of annual events where the university joins all of its constituents in acknowledgment and celebration of its mission, vision, and values," according to a news release.

On Oct. 8, the parade starts at Martin and Main streets. Parade participants are to turn left on Main Street and travel north to Second Avenue, turn left on Second Avenue for one block where the parade ends, according to the release.

For safety reasons, no one will be allowed to ride on the hood of a car or truck. Also, throwing treats or any objects to spectators along the parade route is forbidden.

The entry fees are free for decorated floats. Car or motorcycle fees are $50. Truck/SUV fees are $75 and 18-wheeler fees are $100.

Applications may be picked up at the Troy & Gladys Alley Information Center, police headquarters, (corner of Cypress and Reeker streets), Corbin Hall Room 148, or Rust Technology Hall Room 100. Applications are also available online at https://uapbnews.wordpress.com/2022/09/12/uapb-2022-homecoming-parade-application/

Applications may be returned with payment to Corbin Hall Room 148 to Florence Caine or Rust Technology Hall Room 100 to Charles R. Colen Jr. Details: Caine, (870) 575-8359 or (870) 329-6488 or Colen, (870) 575-8880.