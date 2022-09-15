The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Sept. 14, 2022

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-21-235. (In the Matter of the Guardianship of A.P.G., a Minor) Sandra Andraca v. Patricia Tice, from Pope County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Virden and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-20-312. Robbie R. Marley, Debora L. Johnson, and Elizabeth A. Ruble v. Rodney H. Ghan, P.A., from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-21-472. David Frazier v. Amber Frazier (now Leister), from Washington County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Abramson and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-21-543. The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society v. Tara Rowland, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed on direct appeal; affirmed on cross-appeal. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-21-468. Deborah Johnson, Individually, and as Representative of the Estate of Samuel Goodman, Deceased v. Universal Health Services, Inc.; UHS of Delaware, Inc.; UHS of Benton, LLC, f/k/a UHS of Benton, Inc., d/b/a Rivendell Behavioral Health Services of Arkansas; and Dr. David Streett, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifth Division. Affirmed. Barrett and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-21-374. Courtyard Rehabilitation and Health Center, LLC; SA Eldercare; JEJ Investments, LLC; Ross Ponthie; and Mark Thompson v. Estate of Gusta Tice, Deceased; and Andrew McQuerry, Special Administrator, from Union County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-21-595. Flando Montgomery v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Whiteaker, J., agree.

CV-22-89. Angel Morphew v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Scott County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Whiteaker, J., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-22-52. Michelle Debiasse and Mark Debiasse v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-21-626. Santiago Vasquez v. State of Arkansas, from Greene County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-21-620. Judrika Houston and Chrystal Martin v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.