Charleston, circa 1910: The girls were having a "Tackey Party," an activity popular for much of the first part of the 20th century. Per the 1921 "Young Folks Encyclopedia of Etiquette": "At a Tackey Party each guest wears the least tasteful costume he or she can manage, and small boys and girls draw freely upon the cast-off clothes of their mothers and fathers."

