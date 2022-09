Arkansas Razorbacks 2023 baseball schedule

ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS 2023 SCHEDULE

NOTE Game times have not been announced

DATE;OPPONENT

Feb. 17;TBA^

Feb. 18;TBA^

Feb. 19;TBA^

Feb. 21;Grambling State

Feb. 24-26;E. Illinois

March 1;Illinois State

March 3-5;Wright State

March 7-8;Army

March 10-12;Louisiana Tech

March 14-15;UNLV

March 17-19;South Carolian*

March 21;SE Missouri State

March 24-26;at Ole Miss*

March 28;Neb.-Omaha

Mar. 31-Apr. 2;Auburn*

April 4;Arkansas State

April 6-8;Missouri*

April 11-12;UALR

April 14-16;at LSU*

April 18;Central Arkansas

PAril 21-23;at Georgia*

April 25;at Missouri State

April 28-30;Alabama*

May 2;Lipscomb#

May 5-7;at Mississippi State*

May 12-14;Texas A&M*

May 18-20;at Vanderbilt*

May 23-28;SEC Tournament, Hoover, Ala.

*SEC game

^at College Baseball Showdown, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas. Arkansas will face Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas on these dates, but the order of opponents has not been determined.

#at Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock