Arrest made in slaying of LR woman

Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a man who has been charged with killing a woman whose death was initially thought to be a suicide, according to a Wednesday news release from the department.

Jamaal Johnson, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a certain person, the release states.

Officers just before noon responded to a report of a suicide at 2409 Center Street, where they found a woman deceased inside the residence.

The woman was later identified as Teresa Jones, and no age was given.

The 911 caller had reported hearing a gunshot and seeing a woman's body.

Police could not immediately determine the circumstances of the death and so homicide detectives reviewed the scene and determined that the death was a homicide.

Police think the killing was a domestic-related incident, the release states.