Benefits With Friends: Bison Night honors Wishing Spring Gallery’s history

Bison Night

At Wishing Spring Gallery

What: An event to "educate and highlight an historic landmark in Bella Vista," the gallery's home that was once a bison barn and farm owned and operated by the John Cooper family. The barn became a gift to the art club for the purpose of displaying art and art education. Guest speakers will include composer and musician Jeff Hitt, who owns a bison ranch in Missouri, and Xyta Lucas, director of the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Where: Wishing Spring Gallery, 8862 W. McNelly Road, Bentonville, at the south edge of Bella Vista

Cost: Free; artists from the Artisan Alliance at Wishing Spring Gallery will have mixed media bison art available for viewing and purchase

Information: Email wishingspringgallerydirector@gmail.com or call 640-8537