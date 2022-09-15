Sections
Benefits With Friends

Benefits With Friends: Bison Night honors Wishing Spring Gallery’s history

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
This painting by Paula Wood is one of the artworks that will be showcased Friday evening at an event to “educate and highlight an historic landmark in Bella Vista,” Wishing Spring Gallery. (Courtesy Image)

Bison Night

At Wishing Spring Gallery

What: An event to "educate and highlight an historic landmark in Bella Vista," the gallery's home that was once a bison barn and farm owned and operated by the John Cooper family. The barn became a gift to the art club for the purpose of displaying art and art education. Guest speakers will include composer and musician Jeff Hitt, who owns a bison ranch in Missouri, and Xyta Lucas, director of the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Where: Wishing Spring Gallery, 8862 W. McNelly Road, Bentonville, at the south edge of Bella Vista

Cost: Free; artists from the Artisan Alliance at Wishing Spring Gallery will have mixed media bison art available for viewing and purchase

Information: Email wishingspringgallerydirector@gmail.com or call 640-8537

  photo  Signed “Owen ‘83,” this pencil drawing depicts Wishing Spring Gallery, located in a building in south Bella Vista that was once a bison barn and farm owned and operated by the John Cooper family. The gallery celebrates its heritage at a new event, Bison Night, Friday. (Courtesy Image)
  

Print Headline: Bison Night remembers history of Bella Vista landmark gallery

