Bourbon giant plans $400M expansion

Jim Beam plans to ramp up bourbon production at its largest Kentucky distillery to meet growing global demand with a more than $400 million planned expansion powered by renewable energy.

The project will increase capacity by 50% at the Jim Beam plant in Boston, Ky., while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by the same percentage, spirits giant Beam Suntory announced Wednesday.

The company behind the top-selling bourbon reported that it reached production capacity at the Boston plant, about 36 miles south of Louisville, Ky. The expansion will be used to produce two mainstays -- Jim Beam white and black label bourbons -- and will mostly support expected sales growth overseas, especially in European and Asian markets, said Carlo Coppola, managing director of the Beam Suntory brands.

Jim Beam has registered mid-single-digit growth globally in the past two years, according to Beam Suntory.

Mixing renewable energy into crafting whiskey, the company said it will use a process that produces renewable natural gas --the product of decomposing organic matter -- to power the plant.

Beam Suntory said it has entered into an agreement with 3 Rivers Energy Partners to build a facility across the street to convert production waste from making bourbon into the biogas, which will be treated to renewable natural gas standards and piped directly back to the distillery.

Once the project is completed, expected to be in 2024, the distillery will get 65% of its power from renewable natural gas and 35% from fossil-based natural gas, according to the company.

"This expansion will help ensure we meet future demand for our iconic bourbon in a sustainable way that supports the environment and the local community that has helped build and support Jim Beam," said Beam Suntory President and CEO Albert Baladi.

Beam Suntory, whose products include Kentucky-crafted Maker's Mark, said last year it wants to cut its companywide greenhouse gas emissions and water use in half by 2030.

The company's more ambitious goal is to remove more carbon than is emitted from its operations and among its supplier base by 2040. The spirits giant also is committed to planting 500,000 trees annually by 2030, with a goal of planting more trees than are used to make the barrels holding its aging whiskeys.

The new project will create 51 more jobs and includes additional storage warehouses.

Bourbon ages in new charred-oak barrels, where it acquires its color and flavor, while stored in warehouses. Most bourbons typically age four to eight years before reaching consumers. Jim Beam's continued growth "reflects the strength of our state's signature bourbon industry," said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Beam Suntory also is "fully leveraging" its capacity at its distillery in Clermont, Ky., where it produces Jim Beam, Basil Hayden, Knob Creek and Legent brands. The Jim Beam distilleries are about 14 miles apart in central Kentucky.

At another distillery that opened last year at Clermont, the company produces such small-batch brands as Booker's, Baker's and Little Book.

The company broadly outlined plans for its Boston plant expansion earlier in the summer, but the announcement Wednesday provided details about production and the use of renewable energy.

Beam Suntory, a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan, isn't the first maker of bourbon to go green. Last year, Diageo opened a carbon-neutral distillery of Bulleit bourbon powered by renewable energy in Lebanon, Ky.

Beam Suntory's Boston, Ky., expansion comes amid continued rapid growth in the state's $9 billion distilling industry.

Kentucky distillers are in the midst of a more than $5 billion capital investment campaign that includes expanding production facilities and warehousing to meet the global thirst for Kentucky bourbon, according to the Kentucky Distillers' Association.

The state is home to 95% of the world's bourbon production, according to the association.