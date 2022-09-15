Bulldogs will not back down, ready for Beebe

The old adage "It doesn't matter how you start but how you finish" rings true for the White Hall Bulldogs.

Each of the Bulldogs' three games ended much differently from the way it started. They trailed Sheridan 17-6 at halftime and staged a 14-0 fourth-quarter comeback to topple the Yellowjackets 27-24 in the season opener.

After losing a 9-0 lead at Warren and falling 28-23 the following week, White Hall fell in an early 14-0 hole at Maumelle -- only to pick up its first 5A-Central Conference victory, 44-24.

First-year Bulldogs Coach Ryan Mallett enjoys the thrill of victory, but he'd rather do without the agony of trailing big.

"I like winning, but I don't like to get in that hole so early and have to come back, but our kids have shown a lot of fight," he said Wednesday. "They never laid down just because we had a few bad plays. They kept on playing and it worked out well."

Mallett has a method to avoid the madness of falling ahead big in the early going of the game.

"We can't go three-and-out on offense and we need to get a stop on defense. It's just that simple," he said. "It's stuff we haven't done yet, so we've got to do it."

And, so, the Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0 in 5A-Central) share an early lead in the conference race just in time for their first home game of the season against Beebe (2-1, 0-1). Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium.

"They had a few guys get hurt," Mallett said of the Badgers. "They had a few guys not play. I think we'll see a different team."

Beebe held a 21-20 lead on Mills before a weather delay apparently slowed down the Badgers, and the Cortez Lee-coached Comets outscored them 14-0 the rest of the way to pick up the win.

Beebe started the season with wins over Jacksonville, 43-6, and Newport, 28-26. To hand the Badgers a second loss, playing assignment football on defense will be key, Mallett thinks.

"They've got somebody in motion every play," he said. "They run a bunch of funky formations, so we've just got to get lined up and play ball. We've got to have good eyes on the back end, and on the front end we've got to tackle. We can't have anyone get loose. We've got to tackle."

The Bulldogs have established a successful rushing attack with quarterback Noah Smith and running back Jaden Smith. Noah Smith rushed for 82 of his 132 first-half yards on a long carry that led to a field goal, but Jaden Smith ran for four touchdowns and 130 yards in spurring the Bulldogs' big second half.

"I think he's a little bit fresher," Mallett said of Jaden. "We took him off of some special teams and a few plays off on defense, so his legs were a little fresher and he had an extra burst. He was running hard. It wasn't like he was just outrunning people. He was breaking tackles, also."

After losing 28 seniors from last season's 5A runner-up finish under Bobby Bolding, Mallett's early impact continues to draw statewide attention to White Hall, earning a midweek feature on a Little Rock TV station earlier this week. The fact that he's a former University of Arkansas quarterback taking over a contender is far from a tired storyline in Arkansas high school football.

"I just think a lot of people overlooked us, and our kids took that to heart into fall camp," Mallett said. "They've been busting their butts and doing what we asked them to, but now we've got to pick up the intensity in practice and we've got to practice better. I think that'll help us come up with some fast starts."