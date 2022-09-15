City panel won’t OK funding for GRIP slot

Pine Bluff Administration Committee members sent a resolution to create a position of group violence intervention director back to the full council with a "do not pass" recommendation during a special called meeting Wednesday morning.

Committee members Joni Alexander and Glen Brown Sr. were not in favor of the position, which would be assigned to work with a team and other project partners to provide day-to-day coordination and management support, to be created within the city government. Fellow council member Lloyd Holcomb Jr. chairs the committee.

The Gang Reduction Initiative of Pine Bluff hosted a community forum in August. It was mentioned then that Sixth Division Juvenile Court Judge Earnest Brown Jr. suggested to Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington the city could fund a position of project director for the organization. GRIP is not financially supported by the city, but Washington seemed to embrace Brown's idea.

"We think that's something we're going to have to have, because we've got to have somebody whose sole job is coordinating this effort if it's going to be effective and successful," she said. "So, we're going to look at some avenues that we might take to come up with that salary."

Washington said she would have to go before the City Council to see if she can secure the funding for the position. Brown pursued a head start by developing a job description.

GRIP is a comprehensive, multi-faceted approach that navigates the entire criminal justice program. By adhering to this model and utilizing its strategies in developing the plan, stakeholders are better positioned to deal holistically with its gang issues and secure funding to implement the plan's programs, according to GRIP officials.

The committee, chaired by Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr.; in collaboration with vice-chairman Judge Brown; Pine Bluff School District Superintendent Barbara Warren; the Pine Bluff Police Department; Sixth Division Circuit Court, 11th Judicial District-West; and 15 other partners held a press conference last November introducing the initiative.

GRIP was awarded $330,000 in state funding, with one part from federal Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief funding in response to the covid-19 pandemic and the other portion from Gov. Asa Hutchinson's office and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

The state funding was allocated for only one year, but GRIP officials at that time were seeking a federal grant to continue through the next three years.

According to the resolution the position would be added to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

An annual salary of $65,000 for the new position, plus benefits for the proposed position in the police department budget, in the amount of $500,000, inclusive of salary, benefits and expenses associated with this position,was proposed. The police department would take into account the position when preparing its budget for 2023 and each year thereafter, not to exceed five years.

The source of funding for this position initially would be allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act.

"This is a program we want to move forward with advertising for the position hopefully to put a person in charge or a director for the GRIP Violence Intervention Program that will work with the schools, that will work with the security officers, court and mental health agencies," Washington said.

Alexander felt the $500,000 should be put toward the department where controls and a measure of success can be put in place.

"We know what's wrong with our kids. Our community created them, but we don't have the resources to raise them," she said. "I think it's asinine to create another job position, give this position a $500,000 budget when we already have a police department that is struggling."

Council member Brown Sr. felt with it being close to budget season, the creation of a new position should wait so continued funding of the position could be discussed.

"These positions have to constantly be funded even after the first year when the money runs out and is gone," he said. "We are too close to budget time to open up a new position right now."

Washington explained, in trying to get the program off the ground since its introduction, the desire was to fill the position so the program would be off to a smooth start by January.

In looking at what other communities in states such as California, Michigan and Louisiana have done, according to Washington, their success was because they had a program director.

Council member Bruce Lockett brought up the fact that the American Rescue Plan Act money to fund this position has a time frame in which it may be spent. He also said this was the same pot of money the council approved to allocate $1.5 million for the street department.

"It is an emergency for the streets. It's not an emergency for this position. This position is going to carry over," said Brown Sr.

"Putting it towards one of our city departments makes sense," added Alexander, who suggested the GRIP program request the allocation from the county. "We already have a police department who are not equipped. We couldn't think of a way to support the PD with half a million dollars?"

Alexander also mentioned it was her belief that a $350,000 grant through the county was awarded to the initiative about a week ago.

Lockett assured the committee that the position would benefit the police department and provide resources. Alexander said she did not support the measure and made a motion to send it to the full council with a "do not pass" recommendation, which Brown Sr. seconded.