State board to discuss PB school district

The state Board of Education will hold a work session to discuss the status and progress of the Pine Bluff School District at 3:30 p.m. today.

The session will be held in the auditorium of the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education at Little Rock, according to a news release.

Individuals critical to the logistical operations of the work session will be physically present with limited availability for the public. The event will also be live streamed at https://bit.ly/39EiaSY.

Free prostate screenings today

Arkansas Urology at Pine Bluff, 1801 W. 40th Ave., is giving free prostate screenings from 4-7 p.m. today.

Screenings will include a blood test for prostate specific antigen (PSA) and a digital prostate exam. Participants are also eligible to win door prizes, including a 65-inch television, according to a news release.

Free screenings will be held at five locations across the state as part of Arkansas Urology's 18th annual Kickoff to Men's Health. For details or to register for one of the free events, call (501) 410-1187 or visit https://arkansasurology.com/kickoff-to-mens-health/.

Arkansas Urology Foundation will host the events to recognize Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

At the local office at 4 p.m., Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington is scheduled to present a proclamation for September as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in Pine Bluff, according to the release.

Arsenal hosts suicide prevention walk

Pine Bluff Arsenal's Employee Assistance Program/Army Substance Abuse Program Office will sponsor a Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center Wellness Center, 1301 W. 40th Ave.

"The walk is being held to help shift public perception, spread hope and share vital information to people affected by suicide," according to a news release. "The EAP/ASAP Office goal is to ensure individuals, friends and families have access to the resources they need to discuss suicide prevention and seek help."

A Suicide Awareness shirt, water bottle, misting fan, towel and other items will be provided. To ensure T-shirt size is available or for more information, participants should call (870) 540-3094.

Kinsmen Quartet to sing Sunday

Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road, will host singing by the Kinsmen Quartet at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. All are invited to attend, according to a news release.

Event raises money for band trip

A car wash fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at White Hall First Baptist Youth Building across from the White Hall Middle School and Bethany Baptist Church on Highway 270. Car washes are exterior only.

Proceeds will benefit the White Hall High School Band which is raising money for a Disney World trip next spring break, according to a news release.

Outdoor giveaway set Saturday

Faith in Action Ministries, 316 S. Poplar St., and the Poplar Street Zumba Fitness Class will host an outdoor event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. They will give away household goods and many other items for the community, according to a news release from the bishop, Aundra Johnson. Details: (870) 536-2292 or (870) 329-4708.

Glendale reunion set Sept. 24

The Glendale Alumni Association will host an all-school reunion at the Star City Civic Center, 201 Liberty St., at Star City on Sept. 24 starting at 10 a.m. All alumni are encouraged to meet and greet until 11:30 a.m. when a business meeting will be held to discuss and vote on several items of concern to Glendale alumni, according to a news release.

At 12:30 p.m., a meal will be served and the cost is $10 per person. The meal includes pulled pork, smoked chicken, and all the fixings, catered by the Woodshed BBQ and Catering of White Hall. For details, call or text Ronnie Johnson at (501) 951-3746.