Conway man in custody after woman assaulted outside School Board meeting, authorities say

A Conway man was arrested after a woman was assaulted outside a School Board meeting on Tuesday, police said.

An officer responded to the assault around 7:40 p.m. in the Conway High School parking lot, next to the auditorium, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

The report lists Scott Simpson, 58, as a suspect in the assault. He was booked into the Faulkner County jail on a charge of violating the conditions of his parole, according to authorities. Simpson remained in the jail Thursday morning, with no bond listed, deputies at the jail said.

Authorities said the 59-year-old victim, a Conway woman, received a minor injury.

The investigation was ongoing, police said Thursday.

The Conway School District declined Wednesday to comment on the reported assault.