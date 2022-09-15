Court prompts Fort Smith on repairs

FORT SMITH -- A three-judge panel of the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the city must fix problems with its sewer system within four years after it first identifies them.

The city entered into a consent decree in January 2015 with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality. Under the decree, Fort Smith agreed to repair and upgrade its sewer system after decades of sewage runoff into waterways, including the Arkansas River.

The city agreed to spend more than $200 million over the next 12 years to upgrade its sewer collection and treatment.

The original decree deadline was Jan. 2, 2027, but the city said it couldn't afford to do all of the work by that date. The city was granted a five-year extension to 2032.

Lavon Morton, Ward 3 city director, said there was language in the consent decree the city interpreted as having discretion on project timelines if it was determined delaying a repair wouldn't cause significant harm to the rest of the projects. He said the city was hoping to reduce the volume of work for the consent decree.

"In one place, it implied we can use judgment. In a different place, it said you have to repair them all," he explained. "We were trying to get the interpretation based on the fact that it said we can use judgment."

Chief Judge Lavenski Smith of Little Rock and Appeals Court Judges Duane Benton of Kansas City, Mo., and Jane Kelly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, served on the panel.

The decision said the consent decree specifies all projects be completed as soon as technically feasible, but no later than four years after a project was first identified, according to the case summary released Wednesday. The summary states if there is any ambiguity in the terms of the consent decree, the court resolves the city must take active measures to fix condition and/or capacity deficiencies, rather than just passively monitoring them.

The city is still working to receive at least an additional six-year extension due to efforts being effectively halted by the historic flooding in 2019 and the covid-19 pandemic.

City Administrator Carl Geffken said the city is disappointed with the decision, but will continue to do its best to comply with the U.S. Clean Water Act. He said discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency and other organizations regarding the consent decree have been productive.

"The approval of the 5/8 percent sales tax and the Board of Directors' approval of a sales tax committee to review spending shows the city's commitment to transparency and to achieving the requirements of the consent decree," Geffken said. "As we work on the consent decree the true cost of the work has increased, and we would like to address sanitary system overflows in a direct manner and in a way that does not overly burden our residents."

Geffken is referring to the 1% city sales tax that voters approved extending in May: a 0.25% split between the city's Fire and Parks departments and 0.75% split for city bonds and utilities.

"We have an answer on our attempt to mitigate the cost of the consent decree somewhat, and it's time to get on with doing the work that the consent decree implies, now that we're absolutely clear on the parameters of what we have to do," Morton said. "And the sales tax we passed in May is critically important to our ability to continue the work required by the consent decree."