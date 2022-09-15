Crain has passion for Panthers

The success of the Yellville-Summit football program is personal to Coach Justin Crain.

Crain played for longtime Panthers coach Calvin Mallett from 1996-99, quarterbacking the first team in school history to host a playoff game.

When what Crain called his "dream job" became available in the spring of 2021, he jumped at the opportunity to take over the program at his alma mater.

"I bleed green and white," Crain said. "[This program] means something to me. [My] family grew up here. I love this place. I think it's the most beautiful place on earth. This was my dream job, always has been."

Crain led the Panthers to a 4-6 record last season but has them 3-0 for their best start since 2010. He said it's the work his staff and team have put in during the offseason that has created the uptick in performance.

"We play so much harder, smarter. We're a whole lot more fundamental," Crain said.

The Panthers moved up to Class 3A for this season, but have spent the first three weeks handily beating Class 2A opponents.

They are averaging 50 points per game, having beaten Baptist Prep (47-18), Johnson County Westside (51-14) and Decatur (52-6).

Crain credits the addition of assistant coach James Woodard for improving an offensive line that is composed entirely of underclassmen and has led a rushing attack to more 1,000 yards.

Yellville-Summit has had nine straight losing seasons since Mallett retired in 2011 for a total record of 23-70-1. But Crain said he is hoping he can be the one to change that.

"[This job] means a whole lot more to me than it would a normal coach," Crain said. "I played under Calvin Mallett and we were a playoff team every year when I was in high school. ... So we're just trying to get the program back to that level.

"Bringing a program back to being respected instead of being everyone's homecoming game, that's huge to me, you know, bringing respect back to our town."

Crain and the Panthers will host Mountainburg (1-1) on Friday with a chance to match his first-year win total.

MARION

Two-way influence

Marion's Donnie Cheers III is regarded as one of the top wide receivers the state has to offer.

His ability to high-point a ball makes him a difficult matchup for opposing defenses. It's also why Marion Coach Lance Clark felt Cheers would make a suitable defensive back.

Cheers was double-covered for most of a 27-23 win for Marion (2-0) over conference foe El Dorado (0-2) last Friday, totaling one catch for 28 yards.

But he was able to contribute another way, recording two interceptions in his first game at cornerback. One of those came just before halftime to stop an El Dorado scoring drive.

"That was one of the biggest plays of the game," Clark said. "Right before half, they're trying to go in and score, they throw a jump ball in the back of the end zone and he picks it off. They didn't even get a field goal out of it and that game was decided by just a few points.

"We feel very good about Donnie on 50/50 balls as an offensive player. And so as a defensive player, it's no different. When the ball's up in the air, I don't really think there's anybody better in the state of playing the ball in the air."

Clark first thought of the idea to put his top wide receiver, and the only senior on his offensive depth chart, at defensive back in the spring.

He thought it might take some convincing to get the wideout, with scholarship offers from the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Ouachita Baptist University and Arkansas Tech University, to make the move. But he said Cheers was an easy sell on the idea.

Cheers didn't feature on defense in Marion's opening game loss to Wynne. Clark said he doesn't plan on lining Cheers up on that side of the ball every game, but in a situation like Friday, he wants to put his best 11 on the field.

"When he was on the field, they didn't catch a ball on his side," Clark said. "El Dorado has two really good receivers, and we did a good job on one, but not on the other, and they found that. So we just threw Donnie in there and when he was in there they couldn't do that. ... I'm a big believer in if we're going to win or lose, you want to win or lose with your top guys on the field and not on the sidelines."

RIVERCREST

Running riot

Rivercrest is 1-2 to start the season. A win against Manila, followed by a pair of losses to Class 5A schools has the Colts with a losing record, but with some major highlights heading into conference play.

Rivercrest junior running back Koby Turner has rushed 42 times for 382 yards and 6 touchdowns. He's averaging 9.1 yards per carry.

"We're not surprised," Rivercrest Coach Johnny Fleming said. "He's a really good athlete for us. ... He's not a real big guy. He's fairly strong. He's kind of like a bowling ball back there. He gets behind his blockers and does a good job visualizing and when he sees an opening, takes off and he has a good little burst of speed."

Turner battled injuries and upperclassmen last year for time on the field. But when he was healthy and available, he averaged 5.7 yards per carry in parts of eight games.

"When he was there, he played," Fleming said. "As a 10th-grader, he was an important part of our team. He just wasn't the guy that's going to get all those touches."

Fleming said he is hoping Turner can carry his nonconference level of play into next week's 4A-3 Conference opener at Pocahontas.

"We're excited about where we're at, what we got on the field and what Koby is going to do for us," Fleming said.