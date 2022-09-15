Sections
Dead man found slumped against light pole in Springdale

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

SPRINGDALE -- Police officers Wednesday morning found the body of a man in a parking lot on North Thompson Street.

The department received a call about 8:09 a.m. requesting a welfare check of a male slumped against a light pole at 121 N. Thompson St., according to Sgt. Mark Bradley, a Police Department spokesman.

Police identified the man as Darrell Ray Johnson, 55, and determined he died of natural causes. His body showed no sign of trauma, Bradley said.

Police haven't determined where the man lived, he said.

The light pole was near the street between the Acambaro Mexican restaurant and Taqueria Guanajuato.

The body is being held by the Washington County coroner, Bradley said.

Print Headline: Springdale police find body

