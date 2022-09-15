EDITORIAL: Growing pains

The college freshman experience isn't what it used to be. It might be louder.

Our paper reported last week on the record freshman class at the University of Arkansas this fall. The freshman count is up 17 percent--7,099 to be precise--helping boost the UA's overall sustained growth to 8.3 percent from a year ago. That's a lot more woo-pig-sooies going on.

And now the Fayetteville campus, for the first time, has topped 30,000 students. Its official fall enrollment sits at 30,936. University officials were forced to find 900 beds off-campus to accommodate all the freshmen, the 6,200 existing on-campus beds not being enough.

Other notes of worth: The 2,835 freshmen in the class who hail from Arkansas represent another school record, as does the average GPA for incoming freshmen, from Arkansas or otherwise, at 3.77.

So 900 of these poor frosh are being forced to "slum" it up in one of four technically (maybe only technically) off-campus apartment buildings, temporarily serving as university housing. Most of the students are "stuck" with their own private room and bath.

The paper quoted one incoming-freshman mom, who moved her son into The Marshall, a new building that sits catty-corner from campus proper at the corner of MLK and Razorback Road.

"This is resort-like living," she said. "Two weight rooms. A swimming pool in the shape of a Razorback. Study rooms, game rooms. A rooftop overlooking the entire city. They were excited to be in an apartment instead of being on campus."

Campus proper may begin at MLK, but the Razorback Road corridor south of The Marshall to 15th Street is essentially expanding the campus boundaries. Already home to game-day tailgating and Razorback baseball's Baum-Walker Stadium with all its ancillary facilities, as well as the UA's world-class Randal Tyson Track Center and the Razorback Foundation, Razorback Road south of MLK is taking on more of a campus look. Each visit to Fayetteville unveils new apartments, townhouses and condos built to accommodate more students.

Though the number of students graduating from college declined about 10 percent during the height of the pandemic, students are returning to campus. The UA's enrollment was relatively stable through 2019 and 2020, then jumped from 27,562 to 29,068 students in '21 before topping 30,000 this fall.

The Hill remains a popular destination for students from out of state, especially Texas. Many of them are surprised at the hidden gem they discover tucked into the nooks and crannies of the Ozark Plateau.

Mark Rushing, the UA's associate vice chancellor for university relations, attributes the appeal for in-state kids to proximity, the UA's legacy as the state's land-grant university, the Razorbacks, and a "big-time SEC atmosphere."

But he also notes the region's emergence as a business hub and nationally recognized center for transportation and logistics. The latter translates to supply chain, a concept that's taken on increased relevance in the post-pandemic world. The region as home to Fortune 500 companies Walmart, J.B. Hunt Transport and Tyson Foods helps assure prospective students that corporate jobs are available after graduation.

Much of the UA's growth has been seen in the Walton School of Business and its J.B. Hunt Transport Department of Supply Chain Management.

"We help them find their path, and [students] see the return on investment," Vice Chancellor Rushing told the paper.

The university and region continue to ride each other's coattails. But as any visitor to Fayetteville could attest, room is getting tight. Mr. Rushing admitted that any new growth plans would be up to the new chancellor, but he thinks the UA has hit a sweet spot size-wise.

In the meantime, UA freshmen this fall will soldier on in "off-campus" housing, where, we surmise, towel-snapping out by the Razorback-shaped pool is frowned upon.