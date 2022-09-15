Fisher isn’t the problem for the Aggies

There is no colder seat in college football than the one in College Station, Texas.

It's a maroon and white Lazy-Boy recliner made of crisp $100 bills, and it comes with air conditioned vents set 72 degrees, a 'fridge on the side with a built-in remote control for the 96-inch screen TV.

The best part, the man who sits in this recliner didn't even have to pay for it even though he makes about $9 million a year.

Jimbo Fisher is not The Man. He is The King. And God doesn't have to save This King.

Texas A&M does every day.

Jimbo Fisher is still the right hire for Texas A&M.

Because, with Texas A&M, it's not the coach. It's the job.

Texas A&M lured away a coach who was five years removed from winning a national title. The Aggies were not going to get much better than that, and they still aren't.

The Aggies have no choice but to bow to their King, and just pray that God allows a tradition that is unlike any other in college football changes soon.

No big time football program sells itself as national champions and under delivers to a more deserving, passionate fan base like Texas A&M.

The Aggies started the season ranked sixth in the AP Poll, and are now 1-1.

This includes a 17-14 loss to Appalachian State on Saturday at Kyle Field. A&M paid App State of the mighty Sun Belt $1.5 million to come to College Station and kick their butts.

This is after the Aggies held their pre-game "Yell Practice" at Kyle Field where the yell leader said, "I had to Google this team to make sure they were even real."

Good call there Skippy.

It is App State's third win over a top 10 team all time.

As noted by CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee: "Kevin Sumlin's first 50 games at Texas A&M: 36-14

"Jimbo Fisher's first 50 games at Texas A&M: 35-15.

Sumlin had Johnny Manziel running around to push that record up.

Fisher won the offseason with a top ranked recruiting class, and holding a press conference to call out on Alabama's Nick Saban, only to duck walk it back a few months later.

Now that we're into the season Jimbo is again showing he's a great coach if he has a great college quarterback.

He doesn't have a great college quarterback.

A large portion of college coaching is recruiting talent, and the QBs that he found at Florida State he has not at Texas A&M.

Jimbo became Geniusbo when he had future NFL first round picks Christian Ponder, Jameis Winston and E.J. Manuel killing it in Tallahassee.

Jimbo's best season at Texas A&M was 2020, when the Aggies finished 9-1 during the covid season. He had four-year starter Kellen Mond at quarterback, a player he did not recruit to College Station.

Mond was never a Jimbo guy, and it showed.

Few players made more out of what he had than Mond, who was third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, and is currently with the Cleveland Browns.

Maybe LSU transfer Max Johnson, son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, can save Jimbo this season.

After re-watching A&M's offense against App State, current starting QB Haynes King makes you wonder why Jimbo recruited him to College Station in the first place.

There is no way for any Aggie to avoid the reality that Jimbo is supposed to be better than this.

Out of fear of Jimbo leaving College Station for LSU in 2021, A&M handed him an extension worth $95 million through the 2031 season.

Even if this contract is fully funded by crazy boosters, those fools are not going to eat this meal until Texas A&M is Nebraska-Scott Frost bad.

The Aggies aren't there.

They aren't terrible. They're just not contending, or doing much more than they have done under the previous countless regimes.

Under Jimbo, the team has been ranked twice in the final AP Poll in his four seasons.

Under Jimbo, they have had some bad lows: A pair of losses to Mississippi State, a bad loss in the regular-season finale against a for-dead LSU team last season. They have yet to win 10 games in a season under Jimbo.

The App State disaster calls to mind the gem the R.C. Slocum put together in 1996 when the Aggies lost at home to Louisiana.

Under Jimbo, they have had some fun highs: The seven-overtime win at home against LSU in 2018; finishing 9-1 and winning the Orange Bowl in the mask-covered covid season; beating No. 1 Alabama at Kyle Field last season.

Texas A&M hosts No. 13 Miami on Saturday, and the Aggies are the favorites for a reason.

They're at home. They should win.

Don't be surprised if they do.

Don't be surprised if they pile up a few more losses, too.

Until Jimbo finds a special quarterback, this is who he is, and what the Aggies will be.