Founding president was pillar at college

BENTONVILLE -- Bob Burns, the founding president of Northwest Arkansas Community College, died Monday. He was 82.

"We are saddened to hear of the recent passing of Bobby Coy Burns, who was the founding president of NWACC. His hard work provided a strong foundation for the college's growth and continued service to Northwest Arkansas. Our sincerest condolences to his family and friends," said a statement from the college's public relations and marketing department.

Dick Trammel, a founding college board member, said Wednesday he remembers standing with Burns the day the first-ever student at the college registered for classes in 1990.

"Dr. Bob was a tremendous leader for NWACC from the beginning," Trammel said. "Dr. Burns was the pillar that supported NWACC until we didn't need to worry about it anymore."

Burns Hall on the Bentonville campus is named after him. Burns Hall, completed in 1995, brought together students who had been taking classes in churches, libraries, fire departments and anywhere else the college could rent a classroom. Burns retired from the college in 2002. He later was chairman of the state Higher Education Coordinating Board.

"Any career has a beginning and ending," he wrote that year. "I express appreciation to the Board of Trustees for providing me the opportunity to serve as the first president of NWACC. I sincerely wish for and expect the continued success of this institution of higher education.

"NWACC has become known for its rapid growth and quality programs and services," he continued. "All of these successes have been based on a dedicated board, faculty, staff and student body -- without which none of it could have happened."

Burns of Sherwood was born Feb. 5, 1940, in Tilton, according to his obituary.

He attended school at Hickory Ridge and later attended Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie, Texas. He then went to East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas, where he received bachelor of science, master of arts and doctor of philosophy degrees, according to his obituary.

Becky Paneitz followed Burns as NWACC president starting in 2003.

Before coming to Bentonville, Burns was president of East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City, where he had worked since 1974. Before that, he worked in administrative positions at Labette Community College in Parsons, Kan., and Garland County Community College in Hot Springs. He arrived in Bentonville in 1990.

His book, "An American Dream Come True," chronicles his life and Northwest Arkansas Community College's beginnings.

The college was founded on Aug. 15, 1989, and began holding classes as a "college without walls" in 1990, with an enrollment of 1,200 students, according to the college website. Today it's the largest community college in Arkansas. Enrollment as of Tuesday was 7,817, according to Grant Hodges, a college spokesman.