Today

“Bodies in the Land” — With performance artist Marilyn Arsem, during open hours through Sunday in reponse to “A Divided Landscape,” The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

Book Lovers Club — 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Main Library.Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

We’re Hooked! — Knitting and crochet club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab — Drop-in artmaking, 3-6 p.m., Farmington Public Library. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org .

CB to You Mobile Art Lab — Creative Writing Workshop, 4-6 p.m., Hillcrest Towers in Fayetteville. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Hispanic Heritage Celebration — Story time, crafts, snacks, and a book for every child, 5:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library.Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Cocktail Tour — Relocation of the Bachman-Wilson House, 6 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk — Brooks Blevins, author of “The History of the Ozarks, Volume 3: The Ozarkers,” 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Wait list at faylib.org.

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $26 & up. waltonartscenter.org .

Friday

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body — Noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org .

Civic Commons — As part of Constitution Weekend, the Garrison Lobby will be transformed into a lively common room for the community, where you’ll be able to meet non-partisan, civic organizations serving the state of Arkansas, 3-9 p.m. Friday & 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Short Talks, Big Ideas — Radical Notions of Democracy with Adam Conover, 6-9 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“The Music Man” — A revival of the classic tale of a traveling con man and a beautiful librarian, 8 p.m. Friday & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; again Sept. 22-25 and Sept. 29-Oct. 2, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $25 & up. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org .

Saturday

Cane Hill Harvest Festival — Breakfast starts at 7 a.m. with music at 9:30 and walking tours at 10, Cane Hill College, downtown Cane Hill. Festival entry is free; parking is $3; breakfast $8 for adults, $5 for children 10 and younger. historiccanehillar.org/2022-cane-hill-harvest-festival.

Super Saturday — Touch the Truck, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pilates — Learn the basics, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Hispanic Heritage Festival — Live music and performances from the Latin Art Association and Baile Folklorico. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Casa Castillo, 2401 S.E. C St., Bentonville. $5 per person, $20 for family. facebook.com/CasaCastilloNWA.

The Art of the Constitution — Discussions, artmaking, and more to explore themes of freedom, justice, and civic engagement, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Holiday Ceramic Lantern Workshop — 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Road Maps to Freedom — The Underground Railroad and the Negro Motorist Green Book, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library.Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Sunday

SoNA Beyond — Voces Latinas, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

An Afternoon With the Composer — Mozart, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.