The Recruiting Guy

Get to know: 2025 TE target Davon Mitchell

by Richard Davenport | Today at 10:04 a.m.
Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains and 2025 tight end Davon Mitchell on July 30.

Arkansas has twice hosted Davon Mitchell, the nation’s top tight end prospect in the class of 2025, for visits, and a third is a possibility. 

He visited Fayetteville on June 18 and returned for the Tailgate on the Hill on July 30. Mitchell said he might visit Arkansas again for a game this season.

“I really like it,” he said prior to his second visit to Fayetteville. “Arkansas, I can see myself there one day.”

Mitchell, 6-4, 230 pounds, of Allen, Texas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida State, Missouri, Colorado and other schools.

One site, 247 Sports, rates him the No. 1 tight end, No. 29 overall prospect in the nation for the 2025 class and No. 2 recruit in Texas in his class. His father Marko Mitchell played receiver at Nevada and for the Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions.

He currently coaches Allen’s receivers. 

Nickname: Von 

Favorite thing about playing on the line: Getting to put people on their butt

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is: The coolest coach I’ve met 

Funniest football moment: Tripped while trying to score a touchdown 

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Making movies 

My mom is always on me to: Be successful in life

Must watch TV: The Originals 

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love 

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Speed and strength 

My two pet peeves are: I don’t have any 

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Lil Poppa

My hidden talent is: I can sing 

Your favorite fast food chain and why: WingStop, because it’s good

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Chicken and rice 

Favorite junk food: Ice cream 

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Strawberry shortcakes

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Octopus 

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Kali

If you could live anywhere, where would it be: Miami

I’m terrified of: Nothing 

Cat or dog person and why: Dogs, because they’re more playful 

Do you think aliens exist: Maybe

I get emotional when: I think about my grandmother 

Which do you prefer Twitter, Instagram or Tik Tok: All

Best advice I’ve received: Don’t let football define who you are

Role model and why: My dad, because he made it to the (NFL) level. He pushes me hard to be better.

Three words to describe me: Hard-working, dedicated, focused

People would be surprised that I: Ride horses

