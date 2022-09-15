Get to know: 2025 TE target Davon Mitchell

Arkansas has twice hosted Davon Mitchell, the nation’s top tight end prospect in the class of 2025, for visits, and a third is a possibility.

He visited Fayetteville on June 18 and returned for the Tailgate on the Hill on July 30. Mitchell said he might visit Arkansas again for a game this season.

“I really like it,” he said prior to his second visit to Fayetteville. “Arkansas, I can see myself there one day.”

Mitchell, 6-4, 230 pounds, of Allen, Texas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida State, Missouri, Colorado and other schools.

One site, 247 Sports, rates him the No. 1 tight end, No. 29 overall prospect in the nation for the 2025 class and No. 2 recruit in Texas in his class. His father Marko Mitchell played receiver at Nevada and for the Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions.

He currently coaches Allen’s receivers.

Nickname: Von

Favorite thing about playing on the line: Getting to put people on their butt

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is: The coolest coach I’ve met

Funniest football moment: Tripped while trying to score a touchdown

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Making movies

My mom is always on me to: Be successful in life

Must watch TV: The Originals

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Speed and strength

My two pet peeves are: I don’t have any

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Lil Poppa

My hidden talent is: I can sing

Your favorite fast food chain and why: WingStop, because it’s good

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Chicken and rice

Favorite junk food: Ice cream

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Strawberry shortcakes

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Octopus

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Kali

If you could live anywhere, where would it be: Miami

I’m terrified of: Nothing

Cat or dog person and why: Dogs, because they’re more playful

Do you think aliens exist: Maybe

I get emotional when: I think about my grandmother

Which do you prefer Twitter, Instagram or Tik Tok: All

Best advice I’ve received: Don’t let football define who you are

Role model and why: My dad, because he made it to the (NFL) level. He pushes me hard to be better.

Three words to describe me: Hard-working, dedicated, focused

People would be surprised that I: Ride horses