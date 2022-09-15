Get to know: 2025 TE target Davon Mitchell

Arkansas has twice hosted Davon Mitchell, the nation’s top tight end prospect in the class of 2025, for visits, and a third is a possibility.
He visited Fayetteville on June 18 and returned for the Tailgate on the Hill on July 30. Mitchell said he might visit Arkansas again for a game this season.
“I really like it,” he said prior to his second visit to Fayetteville. “Arkansas, I can see myself there one day.”
Mitchell, 6-4, 230 pounds, of Allen, Texas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida State, Missouri, Colorado and other schools.
One site, 247 Sports, rates him the No. 1 tight end, No. 29 overall prospect in the nation for the 2025 class and No. 2 recruit in Texas in his class. His father Marko Mitchell played receiver at Nevada and for the Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions.
He currently coaches Allen’s receivers.
Nickname: Von
Favorite thing about playing on the line: Getting to put people on their butt
Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is: The coolest coach I’ve met
Funniest football moment: Tripped while trying to score a touchdown
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Making movies
My mom is always on me to: Be successful in life
Must watch TV: The Originals
Love or hate rollercoasters: Love
What superpower would you choose if given the option: Speed and strength
My two pet peeves are: I don’t have any
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Lil Poppa
My hidden talent is: I can sing
Your favorite fast food chain and why: WingStop, because it’s good
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Chicken and rice
Favorite junk food: Ice cream
My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Strawberry shortcakes
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Octopus
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Kali
If you could live anywhere, where would it be: Miami
I’m terrified of: Nothing
Cat or dog person and why: Dogs, because they’re more playful
Do you think aliens exist: Maybe
I get emotional when: I think about my grandmother
Which do you prefer Twitter, Instagram or Tik Tok: All
Best advice I’ve received: Don’t let football define who you are
Role model and why: My dad, because he made it to the (NFL) level. He pushes me hard to be better.
Three words to describe me: Hard-working, dedicated, focused
People would be surprised that I: Ride horses