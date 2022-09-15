Gunfire leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

A 60-year-old Pine Bluff man has died and two others were wounded in a shooting in the 1900 block of South Elm Street early Wednesday.

According to police Lt. David DeFoor, Pine Bluff police found two victims outside the residence shortly before 2 a.m.

They were transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center and one was undergoing surgery, but their conditions were not known, DeFoor said.

A third male, identified as Jerry Simmons, 60, was located just inside the doorway of the residence. Simmons was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, and his body will be taken to the state Crime Laboratory.

This is the 20th homicide in Pine Bluff this year, the motive for which is still under investigation, DeFoor said.

A suspect has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Pine Bluff police detective office at (870) 730-2106 or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.