• Cindy Smith, a bartender in Maddock, N.D., had "no idea what she was thinking" when a local brought a raccoon to happy hour, and it led not to a punch line but to health officials' warnings to bar patrons about possible rabies exposure.

• Charlotte Bennett, a former aide to Andrew Cuomo, has sued the ex-governor of New York, saying he sexually harassed her, telling her he was "lonely" and hunting for a girlfriend, and then smeared her after she accused him of misconduct.

• Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha, known as "Wheels" and accused of being a hitman for a Mexican drug cartel, is now facing U.S. charges, having been extradited from Tijuana to Fargo, N.D., where prosecutors say a man was killed for not paying up for 5 pounds of methamphetamine.

• Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, president of Kazakhstan, agreed to restore the name of the country's capital three years after renaming it in honor of his predecessor, going from Nur-Sultan back to Astana.

• Piotr Glinski, Poland's culture minister, said his country will formally ask Russia to return seven paintings in a Moscow museum that were looted during World War II, but he noted that about 20 requests for thousands of other stolen items have fallen on deaf ears.

• Eitan Klein of the Israel Antiquities Authorities said a quarter-shekel silver coin returned to Israel two decades after it was looted, smuggled and put up for auction in the U.S. is "super rare," having been minted during the First Jewish Revolt against the Roman Empire in the first century A.D.

• David Ige, governor of Hawaii, seeks "a way for science and culture to coexist" as he appoints eight people, including prominent Native Hawaiian activists, to a board charged with managing the lands underneath some of the world's top astronomical observatories.

• Craig Greenberg, who's running for mayor of Louisville, Ky., and was shot at in his campaign office, pledged to crack down on confiscated firearms that police send to auction, saying his plan to reduce violent crime includes rendering such guns inoperable.

• Rick Singleton, sheriff of Lauderdale County, Ala., said an inmate who apparently escaped with the help of a jail supervisor who later killed herself may have made plans over the phone, but authorities must weed through no fewer than 949 calls, some of them sexual.