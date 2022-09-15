Is there enough parking in downtown Fayetteville? New study aims to provide answers

FAYETTEVILLE -- A group of downtown business owners banded together to commission a study on parking because they say a new deck won't address future development and growth.

Representatives of the Walton Arts Center, University of Arkansas and Dickson Street merchants gathered at the center's rose garden to announce the initiative. The group hired Kimley-Horn consulting firm in Raleigh, N.C., for $100,000 to do the study. The study is a private endeavor with members of the group contributing different amounts.

The firm will assess existing parking supply and demand, estimate future demand for three to five years and recommend if additional parking is needed, according to a Walton Arts Center news release.

The study area is bordered by Lafayette Street to the north, St. Charles and Block avenues to the east, Meadow Street to the south and Arkansas and University avenues to the west.

Consultants will be in town for three weekends to collect data: Sept. 22-24 during the center's run of "Pretty Woman;" Sept. 29-Oct. 1 during the Razorback football game against Alabama; and Oct. 7-8 for a weekend without a major event happening. The goal is to finish the study by December.

Ground broke in January to build a parking deck northwest of Dickson Street and West Avenue that will replace the 290 spaces lost once the Walton Arts Center lot becomes the civic space of the cultural arts corridor, known as the Ramble.

Peter Lane, president and chief executive officer of the Walton Arts Center, said the project does not address future parking needs associated with a rising population, record college student enrollment and new development planned in association with the Ramble.

Fayetteville became the second-largest city in the state with a population of 93,949 as of the 2020 census. University enrollment set a record this fall with 30,936 students. Different developers plan to build two hotels, one north of the civic plaza and another at the plaza's southern end.

Parking already is inadequate, Lane said. There have been multiple occasions the last couple of years when the lot on West Avenue and the Spring Street deck filled up 30 minutes before a show at the center. Patrons want to park close to get to shows on time, he said.

City staff are providing information for the study, but the city itself is not contributing to the cost, Lane said. One of the desired outcomes of the study is to find areas downtown where new parking could be built, he said.

"I think Kimley-Horn is going to suggest possible locations based on the needs of downtown constituents," Lane said. "We're starting the dialogue. That's really the goal here."

Susan Norton, chief of staff to Mayor Lioneld Jordan, said she felt the city's plans for parking downtown do look to the future. The city hired a consultant to do a mobility study that included a parking survey released in 2017.

The city's study looked at all of downtown with the goal of creating a comprehensive parking system, Norton said. The study downtown businesses commissioned will focus on close proximity parking within a smaller area, she said.

Justin Clay, the city's parking manager, said a goal of the city's study was to better connect downtown visitors with underused spaces and options.

The city has done a good job enabling development downtown, said Justin Tennant, a member of the Walton Arts Center's board and a City Council member from 2011-2018. However, there's a deficiency in the city's plans to address the impact development will have on parking, he said.

"I don't want to wait until a development is approved and started before we worry about parking," Tennant said.