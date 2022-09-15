Judge sentences Saline County woman to 4 years probation in drug distribution case

A Saline County woman indicted in 2019 as part of a fentanyl distribution ring operated by her then-boyfriend was sentenced to four years probation by a federal judge Wednesday for her part in the conspiracy.

Chynna Ewing, 24, of Benton, appeared before U.S. District Judge Brian Miller on June 4, 2021, to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and marijuana in exchange for the government's agreement to dismiss a remaining count of use of a telephone to facilitate a drug crime. On that same day, Monterrio Fuller, 34, also of Benton and the reputed leader of the conspiracy, pleaded guilty to the same charge, and was sentenced earlier this year to five years in prison and three years supervised release.

Ewing was the last of nine defendants in the drug conspiracy case to be sentenced.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron McCree -- who was substituting for Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Peters -- did not object to Miller's imposition of probation for Ewing.

"Here's the thing, Ms. Ewing is a first-time offender," Miller said, as he talked through the sentencing options before him. "She's a true first-time offender. I typically, when you have a first-time offender looking at a guideline range of up to a year, I'll give probation in those cases if I think it's appropriate."

Miller said even offenders looking at a possible 18-month to two-year sentence would sometimes get probation, "but you've got to give me a reason to do it."

The judge said Ewing's entry into the drug trade, although brief at only about three months involvement before her arrest, still gave him pause when considering whether to allow her to walk away with a probationary sentence.

"You left here at 18 and went down to Texas Southern to go to school," he said to Ewing. "Then, you're back in Little Rock ... you're living with this man, you're helping him and the question I have is, is that something in your past that you've learned from and now you want to live your life and put it behind you?"

Miller said both he and Ewing's defense attorney, Louis Etoch of Helena-West Helena, had seen numerous examples in their hometown of women who began keeping company with drug dealers and no matter how much legal trouble it gave them, would continue the pattern over and over.

"I don't know what it is," he said, "the lure of them, but they love 'em and they just can't get enough of 'em."

Miller said it would be up to Ewing and her attorney to convince him that a sentence of probation would be sufficient to deter her from future criminal behavior.

Etoch told Miller that Ewing's involvement with Fuller had only taken place over a three-month period at the end of 2018 and that by then she was already showing signs of wanting out of the situation. As evidence, Etoch pointed out a text message intercepted by federal investigators between Fuller and Ewing on Dec. 26, 2018.

"I've cried and cried cause I don't get but but I guess this what comes dealing with dope dealers," Ewing texted to Fuller.

Two days after that text, the home Fuller and Ewing shared in Benton was raided by federal agents who found digital scales with white powder residue, a loaded Glock .380 caliber pistol and $900 in cash.

Since the 2019 indictment was handed up, Etoch said, Ewing had carefully avoided violating the terms of her pre-trial release and had stayed away from Fuller.

"She's been on her best behavior the whole three years of her pre-trial release," he said. "She's been supervised for three years and she's done everything possible to show you she deserves a second chance."

Reading from a prepared statement, Ewing tearfully asked Miller for leniency, saying she wanted to put the matter behind her and get on with raising her young child.

"I was just out of college and not taking anything seriously. This experience has not only opened my eyes, it's opened my mind as well," Ewing said. "My main and only focus is to create a bigger and brighter future for my child and I."

"I get it," Miller said. "I don't mind giving you probation. I'm going to give you four years probation and I'm going to order you to do 160 hours of community service, that's 40 hours a year."

Miller also ordered Ewing to pay a $500 fine and a $100 mandatory special assessment.