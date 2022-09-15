A democratic election

In a recent letter, a Mr. Sanders worried about being called a fascist. Webster's Dictionary defines fascism as a political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.

Unfortunately for Sanders and his conservative ideology, we had a democratic election and Joe Biden won the presidency. That is what happened in 2020 and resulted in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

If you believe and propagate The Big Lie, especially after all the failed court cases, and choose to not watch the Jan. 6 hearings, then I believe you are a fascist. Trump lost the election. Get over it. Democrats have tolerated Republican presidents and their terrible policies (for example, the current Supreme Court, tax breaks for the wealthy, no health care for a good percentage of the populace, guns and gun deaths everywhere ...) and now you have to tolerate the "terrible Joe Biden."

I don't necessarily agree with all the Democrats' policies (loan forgiveness), but I do believe that the Democrats' policies will allow my vote to count as well as yours. Their policies also might allow an unbiased Supreme Court, a fairer tax for the middle and lower class, cheaper and better health care for all, reasonable gun control ... The free and fair election we enjoy allows us to have our Constitution, our Bill of Rights and all the freedoms of our current government. So, Mr. Sanders, go vote; just don't try to stop or disallow mine!

ANDY CONNAUGHTON

Vilonia

What goes around ...

It is so sad when people are so ignorant. Queen Elizabeth is finally getting much-needed rest and some ignorant heckler is shooting his mouth off at Andrew. The heckler is shooting his mouth off at the wrong man; I think it should be Charles. He is the adulterer and caused much sin. William and Harry loved their mother, and for her to be used by Charles is a disgrace before God. And Camilla, a married woman with kids, is one sin before God.

It seems Charles has never cared about anyone but himself. Money does not buy God. I just hope and pray William and Harry will continue living the life their mother made for them; she is missed every day. As for Camilla, her day will come.

William and Harry, set an example for your five kids. Let them know money does not buy a one-way ticket to heaven; hell, yes. Yes, Diana was used, but what goes around comes around. I am just so glad God is the one that punishes.

JULIA RANDLE

Jacksonville