Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: Ugly cat statue gives birth to beautiful moment in Mountain View

She sat on the bottom shelf near the back wall of Mellon's Country Store in Mountain View, Ark. I stooped to get a closer look. By all accounts, she was ugly -- this statue of a cat painted poorly with wild colors. I tried to move her – and she was so heavy! Was she cast iron or concrete? Orange and green stripes were painted randomly down her black back, and thick pink whiskers decorated either side of her muzzle.

"You're just a hot mess," I whispered, touching her chipped ear.

I stood and saw the owner staring back at Trapper John and me. I looked at Trapper. He rolled his eyes.

"I don't see a price tag on her," I told Trapper.

"For good reason," he replied.

"What are you asking for this uh ... this cat statue thingy," I called out to the owner, nodding my head toward the floor.

"Oh, well, I don't remember, let me see. We've had her so long, I don't remember the pricing," she replied as she pulled a pricing sheet from behind the register. "I didn't think anyone would buy her. The man who sells us statuary said he let his granddaughter paint one, and that's the one," she laughed. "We went ahead and paid him for all of them, never thinking anyone would actually buy it. And no one would know it wasn't there except my daughter. She will notice. She's 7 years old, and she dusts the store each week. I pay her in rocks. Let's see, cat statue, cat statue ... those are $40."

"I'll take her," I said.

I smiled as Trapper hoisted the cat from the floor. She was just awful and yet, I couldn't explain the attraction. This garish creature stood tall and firm amid the lovely wares of the general store, like she had no idea she didn't fit in with the others.

"I really never thought anyone would buy her," the owner repeated when we came to the counter.

"Well, you don't know my wife," Trapper said.

The owner chattered away while she rang up the tab, telling of how she and her husband came to run the place, how they live upstairs, and how they like living in Mountain View.

"And I gave you a discount, too!" she beamed.

We thanked her. I grabbed the books I bought while Trapper heaved the overweight feline into his arms, and out the door we went.

"She needs a special name, something out of the ordinary, like she is," I told Trapper. "I think 'Esmerelda,' after this ghost story I remember as a kid. You know, that album I have, Alfred Hitchcock presents 'Ghost Stories for Young People'? I played it every year for Halloween. I always thought that was an intriguing name. And this is Mellon's store. How 'bout Esmerelda Mellon?" I asked, grinning as I gazed upon her.

"That smile alone is worth every dime," he said. "C'mon, Miss Mellon, let's go home."

It is often the simplest moment shared with another that renders the fondest memories. I'd say, it was even purrfect.