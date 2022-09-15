Little Rock bond proceeds for parks better suited to improvements rather than major projects, parks director says

Little Rock Parks and Recreation Director Leland Couch at a public meeting Wednesday indicated that forthcoming bond proceeds for parks might be better spent on renovations and improvements to existing assets instead of more expensive projects.

If the city had more money, officials would need to look at "bigger-bang" projects, Couch said in response to an attendee.

However, pursuing something like a sports complex "would take every bit of this and more," Couch said, referring to the $24 million in bond proceeds that is expected to become available for capital improvements related to parks.

He said officials might examine how to make improvements to community centers or upgrade aged lighting systems at ball fields -- a move that would also cut maintenance costs, Couch said.

Couch's remarks came during the latest in a series of public meetings meant for city officials to gather input on potential projects related to streets, drainage and parks.

Wednesday's meeting was held at Christ Little Rock Church in Ward 3. Couch was joined by City Manager Bruce Moore, Public Works Director Jon Honeywell and Ward 3 City Director Kathy Webb.

In remarks to attendees, Webb said, "We have tremendous infrastructure needs in this ward and we have tremendous needs for the parks."

She added that residents were "blessed" to have so many city parks in the ward. A group of people have been working for over a decade to bring another park into the system, "and we believe that that's about to happen as well," Webb said.

In an Aug. 9 special election, Little Rock voters authorized an extension on the collection of three mills and a bond issue for up to $161.8 million tied to six categories of capital improvements.

In addition to parks, voters approved spending bond proceeds on streets, drainage, Fire Department apparatus, land acquisition at the Little Rock Port's industrial park and construction of a new municipal court building.

Each ballot question was approved individually. The $37 million ballot item for parks also included planned improvements to the Little Rock Zoo.

City officials anticipate pursuing multiple series for the bonds, which are expected to generate roughly $154 million in funds for projects.

Over the first three years of the initial cycle, roughly $5 million will be allocated for parks, Couch said Wednesday.

North-central Little Rock's Ward 3 encompasses War Memorial Park, previously the site of a municipal 18-hole golf course. In 2019, the city closed the public golf course as well as another course located at Hindman Park because of budgetary constraints.

Under the bond issue, if the city put $2 million or $3 million into War Memorial Park, "we're not gonna be able to generate and build out a whole new master-plan park at War Memorial," Couch said in response to a question.

By comparison, Couch referred to the $1.4 million price tag associated with work that is already underway to rebuild basketball courts and make other improvements at Kanis Park.

Nevertheless, Couch said officials would look at master plans completed in the past with regard to War Memorial Park to assess what they can do. Some infrastructure needs at the park could soak up some of the funding, he said, adding that the city is looking for public input.

Additionally, when asked about golf courses, Moore at one point suggested that reopening the golf courses at War Memorial or Hindman parks would "take a lot of money."

City officials have asked residents to submit project requests by Sept. 30 via paperwork available at one of the public meetings or via an online form.