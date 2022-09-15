Little Rock man sentenced to 25 years for possessing a gun as a felon

A Little Rock man has been sentenced to 300 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office in Little Rock.

U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced Bradley Clayton Walker, 39, to the 25-year term of imprisonment on Wednesday. Miller also sentenced Walker to five years of supervised release.

In January 2021, the release said, Walker shot a man in Bryant in the chest and fled the scene in a white Chevrolet pickup. Law enforcement identified the vehicle as belonging to Walker, and officers waited near Walker's home for him to arrive. At the time of the shooting, Walker lived in Conway.

As soon as Walker saw the officers, he fled the area, driving at speeds exceeding 80 miles per hour through residential neighborhoods in Conway and into Perry County, where he was ultimately stopped and taken into custody.

In the vehicle, officers located an empty 9mm magazine under the driver's seat and a Glock Model 26 9mm handgun, which the release said Walker had used in the earlier shooting, loaded with 23 rounds in an extended magazine. The search also revealed over 50 grams of methamphetamine as well as a bag containing fentanyl.

Walker's sentence was based on the offense as well as his criminal history, which classifies him as an armed career criminal and increased his sentencing range. Walker has a prior federal conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as prior convictions for possession of cocaine, aggravated battery, and robbery, among numerous other offenses. In 2016, in Kansas, Walker shot a victim in the face, causing near-fatal injuries, during a robbery of some electronic devices.