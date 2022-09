BEAVER -- Routine bridge maintenance on Arkansas 187 requires daily closures of the affected bridge.

Crews will close the Arkansas 187 Beaver Bridge daily, Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Monday. The work is expected to be complete by Sept. 29, weather permitting, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Drivers should exercise extreme caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones, the release states.