ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Men’s Chorus opens season; solo, duo pianists perform





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts this weekend:

MUSIC: Season opener

The River City Men's Chorus opens its 2022-23 season with a program titled "How Firm a Foundation," featuring orchestrations of hymn tunes and inspirational songs, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday and Sept. 22 in the sanctuary of Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, Little Rock. David A. Glaze conducts.

Doors open one hour ahead of performance times. Admission is free. Call (501) 377-1080 or visit rivercitymenschorus.com or facebook.com/River-City-Mens-Chorus-35531191118.

Award-winning pianist

Pianist Michelle Cann, recipient of the 2022 Sphinx Medal of Excellence, gives a recital, under the auspices of the Chamber Music Society of Little Rock, 7:30 p.m. today in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, Fine Arts Building, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock.

Cann, a champion of the works of Little Rock native Florence Price, will play two of her pieces — "Sonata" and "Fantasie Negre No. 1," both in e minor. Also on the program: "Ballade No. 3" in A-flat major, op.47, by Frederic Chopin; "Ballade" in D major, op.10, No. 2, by Johannes Brahms; "Four Pieces fugitives," op.15, by Clara Schumann; and "Troubled Water" by Margaret Bonds. Tickets are $25, free for students. Visit chambermusicLR.com.

Spa City 'Fledermaus'

The Muses Project performs Johann Strauss' operetta "Die Fledermaus" ("The Bat"), in English and German (with subtitles), 6 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Muses Cultural Art Center, 428 Orange St., Hot Springs. The cast includes soprano Elizabeth Novella as Adele, soprano Hanna Brammer as Rosalinda, mezzo-soprano Anna Hashizume as Prince Orlofsky, tenors Timothy Stoddard as Eisenstein and Nicholas Huff as Alfredo, bass-baritone Alex Boyd as Frank, actor Thomas Cooper as Frosch, soprano Deleen Davidson (also the Muses general director) as Ida and baritone Stacey Murdock as Dr. Falke. Tickets are $35. Call (501) 609-9811 or visit themusesproject.org.

Piano duo

The husband-and-wife Cai-Juhn Piano Duo — Lei Cai and Hee-Kyung Juhn — will give a recital at 3 p.m. Sunday at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 199 Barcelona Road, Hot Springs Village. The program includes piano-four-hand versions of the Overture to "The Marriage of Figaro" by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and "Rhapsody in Blue" by George Gershwin. Cai will play four pieces by Frederic Chopin — two "Etudes," in A-flat major, op. 25, No. 1, and in f minor, op. 25, No. 2; and two "Waltzes," in A-flat major, op.69, No. 1, and in G-flat major, op. 70, No. 1; and the "Toccata," op. 11, by Sergei Prokofiev. Juhn will play "Variations on a Theme of Corelli," op. 42, by Sergei Rachmaninoff. Admission is free. Call (501) 922-0299.

THEATER: Studio's 'Kinky Boots'

A young man (Ethan Patterson) trying to save the shoe factory he inherited finds inspiration and help from "a fabulous entertainer [Brian Earles] in need of some sturdy stilettos" in "Kinky Boots," (music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, book by Harvey Fierstein, based on the 2005 British film "and mostly inspired by true events"), 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 22-24 and Sept. 29-Oct. 1 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 at the Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Tickets are $25 in advance, via CentralArkansasTickets.com; $35 at the door. For more information, call (501) 374-2615 or visit studiotheatrelr.com.

'Radium Girls'

The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St. at Chester Street, Little Rock, stages "Radium Girls" by D.W. Gregory, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 23-24 and Sept. 30-Oct. 1 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2. Tickets are $20, $18 for senior citizens and students; visit centralarkansastickets.com/organizations/the-weekend-theater. For more information, call (501) 374-3761.

'Spamilton' at UCA

A touring cast performs "Spamilton: An American Parody," a musical theater spoof of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Hamilton" created by Gerard Alessandrini, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Tickets are $30-$40, $10 for children and students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/Reynolds.

'Outer Space' extended

TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville, has extended by a week the run of the world-premiere production of "It Came From Outer Space" (music and book by Joe Kinosian, lyrics and book by Kellen Blair, based on the 1953 Universal Pictures cult favorite science fiction film), with additional shows 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 Saturday 2 p.m. Sunday through Sept. 25. The show is a co-production with Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Tickets are $20-$54. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit theatre2.org.

ART: Fiber art

"The Nature of Things," mixed-media fiber works by Little Rock artist Lisa Thorpe, opens with a reception, 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Acansa Gallery, 413A Main St., North Little Rock. The exhibit, a partnership between the gallery and Pinnacle Fine Arts of North Little Rock, will be on display through Oct. 14. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission to the gallery and the reception are free. Call (501) 416-0973.

Watercolor exhibition

The 30th annual Open Exhibition of the Mid-Southern Watercolorists opens with an Argenta Third Friday Art Walk reception, 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Argenta Library Gallery, 420 Main St., North Little Rock. Artworks on display through Oct. 7 will be for sale. Admission to the reception and the gallery is free. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call (501) 687-1061.

DANCE: 'Dance Day'

Creative Mindz Inc., Arkansas Rock Squad and United Streets of Dance and Hip Hop of KABF 88.5 FM host Arkansas National Dance Day, 4-8 p.m. Saturday in Capitol Plaza, Main Street and Capitol Avenue, Little Rock. Gather in person or watch via livestreamed performances of ballet, hip hop, Latin folklore, clogging, tap, line dancing, majorette and Jazzlesque. Admission is free. call (501) 658-3114 or visit facebook.com/ArkansasNationalDanceDay.



