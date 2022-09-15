Motor sports results

ASCS

SPENCER, Iowa -- Tuesday night's feature race top finishers from the American Sprint Car Series national tour event at Clay County Fair Speedway with starting position in parentheses:

1. Tim Crawley (2), Benton

2. Blake Hahn (4), Sapulpa, Okla.

3. Wayne Johnspn (1), Oklahoma City

4. Matt Covington (3), Glenpool, Okla.

5. Kyler Johnson (6), Quinter, Kan.

6. Land0on Britt (8), Memphis

7. Christopher Thram (9), Sanborn, Minn.

8. Chris Martin (12), Ankeny, Iowa

9. Jason Martin (11), Lincoln, Neb.

10. Riley Goodno (5), Knoxville, Iowa

12. Landon Crawley (19), Benton

Lap leaders -- T.Crawley 1-25. Top qualifier -- Hahn, 14.087 seconds (95.833 mph). Heat winners -- Hahn, T.Crawley, Johnson. B-Main winner -- Brandon Anderson.