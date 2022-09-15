Murder trial keys on pregnancy research

NEW BOSTON, Texas — A state police investigator has testified that a woman accused of killing a pregnant woman and removing her unborn child conducted intensive research on how to fake a pregnancy convincingly.

The testimony came Tuesday in the capital murder trial of Taylor Rene Parker who is charged in the October 2020 killing of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and her stolen child.

Special Agent Dustin Estes of the Texas Department of Public Safety testified that Parker viewed numerous You-Tube videos on delivering and caring for babies.

On the day of the killing, she watched a video on the physical exam of an infant delivered pre-term at 35 weeks, he said. Simmons-Hancock had a 35-week pregnancy when she was killed.

Parker also ran numerous Google searches about pregnancy, Estes said.

“She watched all these videos, clicked on all these links, and they were all at 35 weeks,” prosecutor Kelley Crisp said.

“My opinion is Taylor Parker faked her pregnancy. … She planned and carried out the murder of Reagan,” Estes said.

Parker’s attorney, Jeff Harrelson, challenged that opinion, telling Estes, “You can see somebody looked them up, but you don’t know why. You can have a theory.”