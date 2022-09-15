



• The British author known in part for his news-making bestseller on Princess Diana has a biography of Queen Elizabeth II coming out Nov. 15. Andrew Morton's "The Queen" was supposed to be published in 2023, but it was moved to this fall after the queen died last week at age 96. "During her long and storied reign Queen Elizabeth II devoted herself to her family and the wider family of nations. During times of national celebration and concern, such as the covid-19 pandemic, she was the glue who kept the nation together," Morton said Wednesday in a statement released by Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group. "Teasing out the character of the woman behind the impassive mask has been one of the challenges and fascinations of this biography," he said. According to Grand Central, Morton will draw upon archival research and his long relationships with palace insiders, including private secretaries and bodyguards. He has written unauthorized books on William, the Prince of Wales; and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex; among others. But he had the cooperation of his subject for the 1992 release "Diana: Her True Story -- in Her Own Words," in which Diana acknowledged marital troubles with Prince Charles, now King Charles III.

• Parenthood and the death of his friend and former "Full House" co-star Bob Saget helped convince John Stamos it was time to write a memoir. The publisher Henry Holt announced Wednesday that Stamos' "If You Would Have Told Me" is scheduled for fall 2023. "'If You Would Have Told Me' is the book I never planned to write, but after losing Bob, finally becoming a father, and wanting to honor all the colorful people who have made me who I am today, I figured if not now, when?" Stamos, 59, said in a statement released through Henry Holt. "Honestly, while writing this book I've realized I have about a million stories to tell, and I think you may like at least four hundred of them. It has been cathartic and healing and sometimes heartbreaking to dig in and reveal so much." Stamos' long career ranges from his early appearances on "General Hospital" to his years on "Full House" as Uncle Jesse to touring with the Beach Boys. He became a father in 2018 after his wife, Caitlin McHugh, gave birth to their son, Billy. According to Holt, the Emmy-nominated actor will describe "the surreal highs and devastating lows of a misunderstood heartthrob who has always remained a dorky kid from Orange County [Calif.], and of his midlife quest to find sobriety and a family of his own."

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles while receiving the President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis and his wife Paola Cassis during an audience at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022.(Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP, File)







Author Andrew Morton is interviewed about his new book "Angelina: An Unauthorized Biography," about Angelina Jolie, on the "Fox & Friends," television program in New York Monday, Aug. 2, 2010. Openly billed as "Unauthorized," the book includes intimate details on her troubled childhood, on such past lovers as Billy Bob Thornton and Timothy Hutton and, of course, her years with Brad Pitt. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)







John Stamos appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2018. Publisher Henry Holt announced Wednesday that Stamos’ memoir “If You Would Have Told Me” is scheduled for fall 2023. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)





