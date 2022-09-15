NEWS IN BRIEF

Walmart introduces virtual fitting room

Walmart Inc. is making the latest phase of its virtual fitting-room experience available to online shoppers starting today.

Through the iOS version of Walmart’s app, shoppers can take a photo of themselves and use it with the new Be Your Own Model feature to see how a clothing item will look on them. The technology builds on Walmart’s Choose My Model feature introduced earlier this year that lets shoppers “try on” apparel using one of several images that most resembled their own body type.

Be Your Own Model takes that technology to a higher level through techniques initially used to create highly accurate topographic maps, said Denise Incandela, executive vice president of apparel and private brands for Walmart U.S.

“Walmart is the first to offer a virtual try-on experience for apparel brands at scale, and it’s the most realistic application I have seen,” Incandela said.

The feature can be used on more than 270,000 items in Walmart’s portfolio of exclusive, “elevated” brands and private brands.

A version for use on Android devices will be available in coming weeks, Incandela said.

— Serenah McKay

USDA allocates $2B to aid food programs

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will allocate nearly $2 billion in funding for food banks and school meal programs that feature American-grown foods.

Funding for such programs is intended to help alleviate supply chain challenges and elevated food costs for children and families, the USDA said Wednesday in a news release.

Nearly $1 billion will go toward food for emergency providers such as food banks.

Almost $500 million will go toward expanding the Local Food Purchase Assistance cooperative agreement program to purchase local foods for their emergency food systems. Nearly $500 million will go to schools to purchase food for students’ lunches and breakfasts.

The Biden administration announced plans earlier this week to also purchase up to $50 million in domestically produced rice for distribution to food assistance and charity programs.

Arkansas is the largest rice-producing state, and more than 40% of U.S. grown rice is produced in the state.

— Cristina LaRue

Arkansas Index sees 5.42 fall, hits 785.50

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 785.50, down 5.42.

“Equities closed modestly higher with the energy and consumer discretionary sectors outperforming following a morning Producer Price Index report for August which reflected declining prices,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.