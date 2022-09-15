Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport Authority has a wad of cash for terminal expansion, other projects

HIGHFILL -- A collection of federal grants and a change in how much cash is kept in reserve means the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport Authority has a big chunk of change for its proposed renovation of the airport terminal, a committee heard Wednesday.

"To give you a rough idea, we're sitting there in the starting gate with about $30 million," Tim O'Donnell, chief financial officer, told Finance Committee members.

The authority had about $44 million in cash as of the end of August, according to O'Donnell. The authority has received about $17 million in federal grants that can be used for the project and anticipates getting about $8.8 million more. It also gets about $3.7 million annually in entitlement funds that could be used.

The terminal expansion project is expected to cost about $47.8 million, and the target completion date is January 2025. The airport hopes to start construction as early as January.

Plans include expanding the terminal, adding an upper level walkway/bridge, replacing and adding escalators and updating the baggage handling system. A new arrivals lobby project was merged last year with a skybridge project that links the terminal and parking deck.

Adding a new, second concourse to the terminal is being put on hold after federal officials said they don't plan to help pay for it because there's not currently a need for the extra gates. That's largely due to enplanements decreasing during the covid pandemic and not recovering yet to prepandemic levels, airport officials said.

The Operations Committee of the Authority Board is recommending the Authority Board pause the second concourse project for up to 30 months at the end of the conceptual design phase. Officials say they want to complete plans for the project so it'll be ready to go when enplanements go back up.

Aaron Burkes, airport CEO, said the airport can better use the existing concourse and improve turnaround times between flights at existing gates before another concourse is needed.

"Right now, it's not a problem," Burkes said.

Another upcoming project is a new, 135-foot control tower expected to cost about $15.9 million. Airport officials hope to have the new tower completed in April 2025. The airport has been using what was supposed to be a temporary tower since the airport opened in 1995.

Officials hope to mirror some glass and steel visual design elements proposed for the skybridge that is part of the terminal renovation project in the design of the tower, which is underway.

"If you really think about it, this will be the tallest structure in this entire area for several miles," said Nick Fondano, chief infrastructure officer. "It will give a good representation and visual perspective to people in Northwest Arkansas as they come here."

The new tower could also end up being home to the airport's communication center, if there's enough room. The old tower will likely be torn down after the new tower is completed, unless officials can come up with a viable alternative use.

Possible headwinds for all construction projects include inflation, which is driving up construction costs across the board, officials said.

Officials are taking a preliminary look at adding another 606 paved parking spots south of the parking lots. There are 3,017 spaces at the airport. Conceptual design is underway.