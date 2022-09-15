NWA PREP FOOTBALL: Shiloh Christian sees need to eliminate mistakes before home game against Tulsa Lincoln Christian

Shiloh Christian coach Jeff Conaway said the focus this week during practice has been on the Saints' need to eliminate mistakes when they host their final nonconference game of the season Friday against Tulsa Lincoln Christian.

"You look at the final score last week and see we gave up 33 points," Conaway said. "But it wasn't on the defense. They scored 14 points off our offensive mistakes. It made the game closer than it should have been. If we can cut down on our mistakes, I think we will be OK."

One of those mistakes -- an interception return for a touchdown -- caused Shiloh (1-1) to fall behind 13-12 at one point in the second quarter. The Saints, however, responded with 27 more points before the first half ended and enjoyed a 39-19 cushion before taking a whopping 72-33 victory over Tulsa Victory Christian.

"We pride ourselves in being able to accumulate a lot in a short amount of time," Conaway said. "At one point in the second quarter, we realized we were able to do some things and not be stopped. We established our will with the offensive line, and we were able to run the ball well and throw the ball well.

"There were a few times in the second half when we made some mistakes, but we were able to play the type of game we wanted to play. We had a lot of explosive plays in both receiving and rushing."

Bo Williams had a combined 320 yards rushing and receiving and accounted for five touchdowns to lead Shiloh, which compiled 735 yards total offense. Eli Wisdom finished with 458 yards on 26-of-38 passing, and Cameron Arellano added a trio of scores.

PEA RIDGE

Avoiding wrath

Pea Ridge coach Brey Cook said he felt the need to give his football team some stern words during the early stage of last week's game against Huntsville.

The Blackhawks, however, avoided that hasty conversation in time as they bounced back from an early 6-0 deficit and claimed a 35-6 victory. Seth Foster overcame an early fumble and finished with 151 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries to guide Pea Ridge to the win.

"I knew there was going to be a little lag with us being on Huntsville's grass field," Cook said. "But I also knew we had to wake up. I decided to give them a couple more minutes before I said something, and the team captains were able to get things going.

"I just knew if we could get a couple of things rolling, then we were going to do some special things. The tide turned, and our team was mature enough to step up and play our brand of football. I was proud of our defense for some huge plays and a goal-line stand, and Seth was able to run the ball really well."

Pea Ridge (2-0) will try to go unbeaten through nonconference play for the first time since 2017, but Cook said it won't be an easy task when the Blackhawks travel to Gentry and take on their former 4A-1 Conference foe for the first time since 2019.

"Gentry is a physical football team and will give us more than we want," Cook said. "The coaches over there do a great job, and they have something with their defensive and offensive lines. They have some thick, powerful guys on that offensive line."

WEST FORK

3-0 Tigers idle

West Fork enjoys an open date this week after the Tigers claimed a 13-0 win over Paris last week and went 3-0 through nonconference play for the first time since 2009.

Coach Rodney Selph, however, knows there is room for improvement before West Fork opens 3A-1 Conference play next week with a home game against Mansfield.

"Being 3-0 is a great feeling. It really is," Selph said. "But I also think we aren't playing our best football right now. We have left a lot of points out there. We haven't been that great in the red zone. We haven't played badly, but I know we can be better."

West Fork has been successful thanks to a balanced offensive attack as Selph has his team split its time between the Wing-T and the Spread formations. The Tigers have thrown for touchdown passes in their first two games against Green Forest and Berryville, but they ran churned out 267 rushing yards against Paris.

"I think our ability to throw the ball has really helped," Selph said. "It makes it tough on teams that we have the ability to do both on offense.

"More importantly, the kids have played hard. We go into each game telling the kids to give their best effort, and they try their best to do that. That's probably why the reason we are where we are."

Eli Howerton, a three-year starter at quarterback, leads the Tigers, who have utilized the "running backs by committee" to their favor. Selph likes what he has seen from Harrison Oliver and Luke Baldwin, who starts at linebacker after being a defensive lineman last fall.

"It's not just one guy really standing out," Selph said. "It's a team effort. I thought our offensive line played really well last week. You don't get 267 yards rushing without getting something out of the offensive line."

DECATUR

Bulldogs battle on

Decatur coach Jake Denzer can relate to Danville's tough decision earlier this week to cancel the remainder of its football season because of low numbers.

That's because the Bulldogs are in a similar situation. Decatur (0-3), which moved back to 11-man football this season after playing 8-man for a few years, started the season with 17 players and had 21 dress out for last week's home game against Yellville-Summit.

"It's a tough transition, and it's going to take some time," said Denzer, whose team will travel Friday to Berryville to complete nonconference play. "We've been out recruiting some players. We have good numbers in our seventh-grade and junior high program, and we are hoping that as these players get older, then our numbers can grow.

"But we started the season with not one person with any 11-man football experience. Some of these players are playing for the first time, so there is a huge learning curve right now. But if we cancel the season, we may never have football again, so we're making sure we have enough players and not having to forfeit."

Denzer said the Bulldogs have been fortunate not to lose any players to injury so far this season, but there are still challenges that arise. Players who have work obligations limited the number of players Decatur had on its trip to Carlisle, and Denzer had to call off practice Tuesday because of those obligations.

"There's not a dedicated football culture here," Denzer said. "I can't have these kids make a long trip on Friday night when they have to work Saturday morning. I'm not a fan of it either, but things are a little different here."

7A-West notes

• Fayetteville had two runners surpass the 100-yard mark for the first time in almost 7 years when Christian Setzer and JJ Harjo did the feat in Friday's game against Fort Smith Northside.

Setzer finished with 124 yards and 2 touchdowns on 21 carries, while Harjo added 108 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Fayetteville finished the game with 330 yards on the ground, the most in a game since it had 332 yards during a 2015 game against Fort Smith Southside.

The last time the Bulldogs pulled off was during the 2015 Class 7A State Playoffs against Bryant, when Fayetteville came away with a 30-24 victory. Luke Rapert and Javontae Smith finished with 108 and 107 yards, respectively, in that game, which was the third time the two did in the same game that season.

• Springdale Har-Ber will attempt to break a three-game losing skid against out-of-state competition Friday when the Wildcats travel to Mustang, Okla., located just outside Oklahoma City.

The last time Har-Ber defeated an out-of-state opponent came in 2017 with a 38-0 rout of Jefferson City, Mo., Since then, the Wildcats have dropped games to Jenks, Okla., in 2020; to McKinney, Texas, last year and Bixby, Okla., in their latest outing.

This also marks the 24th time Har-Ber has played an out-of-state opponent, and the Wildcats are 11-12 in their previous games.