BASEBALL

Minor leaguers form union

More than 5,500 minor league baseball players formed a union on Wednesday, completing a lightning-fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier in an effort to boost annual salaries as low as $10,400. Martin Scheinman, the sport's independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association that a majority of the 5,567 players in the minor league bargaining unit had signed union authorization cards since the drive started Aug. 28. He did not provide the sides a specific number. MLB had agreed Saturday that it would voluntarily accept a union if there was majority support and would not force players to petition the National Labor Relations Board to hold a representation election. Minor leaguers form a separate bargaining unit within the MLBPA, which negotiated its first collective bargaining agreement for big leaguers in 1968 but had until now been uninterested in representing players with minor league deals.

FOOTBALL

Safety's streak to end

Justin Simmons' 66-game starting streak will end this weekend after the Denver Broncos' captain and star safety sustained a thigh injury in the season opener at Seattle. Coach Nathaniel Hackett revealed the injury Wednesday, when Simmons was placed on injured reserve, sidelining him at least a month. The Broncos promoted cornerback Essang Bassey from their practice squad to take his roster spot. Hackett said Simmons finished the game after getting hurt in the second half of Denver's 17-16 loss to the Seahawks on Monday night. He had nine tackles and his second career fumble recovery. Simmons has been a workhorse over his seven-year career in Denver. He played every snap from 2018-19 and hasn't missed a game since sitting out the final three weeks of the 2017 season with an ankle injury.

Giants CB out vs. Panthers

Giants starting cornerback Aaron Robinson had his appendix removed on Wednesday and he will miss New York's home opener this weekend against the Carolina Panthers. Giants Coach Brian Daboll informed reporters of the surgery before practice. He would not say who will start for Robinson, noting there will be a competition at practice this week and a decision will be made Friday. Robinson had four tackles and defended a pass in the season-opening 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans. The second-year pro moved into the starting lineup this season after New York cut James Bradberry in a spring salary cap move.

TENNIS

Spain downs Serbia

No Carlos Alcaraz, no problem for Spain. In front of a partisan home crown at Valencia, Spain cruised to a 3-0 win over Serbia in the Davis Cup Finals on Wednesday to move to the top of its group. The top-ranked Alcaraz had arrived in Valencia the previous day but skipped the opening round, which was taking place only three days after the Spanish teenager won the U.S. Open. He did appear during the national anthems, much to the crowd's delight. Sunday's victory over Casper Ruud saw the 19-year-old Alcaraz become the youngest man to lead the ATP computerized rankings since they began in 1973. But Albert Ramos Vinolas rallied to beat Laslo Đere 2-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5 in the opening rubber that lasted just under three hours. And Roberto Bautista Agut prevailed 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) over Miomir Kecmanovic to secure victory.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

MWC boss resigns

Craig Thompson, the only commissioner the Mountain West Conference has known, is stepping down after nearly 24 years in charge. The league announced Wednesday that Thompson's last day will be Dec. 31. He was on board when the conference began operations in January 1999. With the 66-year-old Thompson at the helm, Mountain West teams took part in five bowl games affiliated with the Bowl Championship Series or College Football Playoff. He also helped bolster the league's portfolio on the football field by adding Boise State -- officially joining in 2011 -- when Utah left for the Pac-12 and BYU became an independent.