100 years ago

Sept. 15, 1922

• The Al G. Earnes circus and wild animal show filled the big tent at two performances yesterday. The spectacle opened with a pageant, "Alice in Jungleland," which gave opportunity for a parade round the arena displaying the elephants, horses, camels and many others of the animals of which this circus makes a specialty. ... At the street parade in the morning the management kept its promise to have the dens open, and the crowds which lined the streets had a chance to see plenty of animals. Several bands were carried in the parade, but played seldom and briefly. A little more music would have added life to the march.

50 years ago

Sept. 15, 1972

• The federal Grand Jury for the Eastern District of Arkansas returned 77 indictments Thursday. Fifty-one of the indictments were made public, and the rest will be released as the subjects are arrested. Among those indicted were state Senator Joe Lee Anderson of Helena, Wallace P. Bates of Little Rock, a former installment loan officer for Commercial National Bank of Little Rock, and several persons arrested earlier in connection with a Secret Service investigation into what has been called the largest counterfeit operation in the history of the state. ... Bobby Lee Miller of Hot Springs was one of 14 persons indicted in connection with the discovery of a large counterfeiting ring in Arkansas and the seizure of more than $2.4 million in counterfeit bills.

25 years ago

Sept. 15, 1997

• Business groups challenging the state's new campaign contribution laws urged a federal judge Friday to invalidate all new donation limits or let them all stand. ... The lawsuit, brought by members of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Arkansas, contends the new contribution limits are so low they violate donors' freedoms of speech and association. It also argues that varying contribution limits for political action committees violates equal-protection rights. Before passage of Initiated Act 1, individuals, businesses and PACs were limited to giving $1,000 an election to each candidate. The new law lowers that to $100 an election for most candidates and $300 an election for the state's seven constitutional offices.

10 years ago

Sept. 15, 2012

• A defunct chemical plant in Helena-West Helena has been added to a national list of hazardous waste sites deemed to be a priority for investigation and cleanup, the federal Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday... Helena Chemical Co. built the plant and began producing Propanil herbicide there in 1970. Cedar Chemical, which also produced the herbicide along with other chemicals, operated the plant from 1986 until shortly after it filed for bankruptcy in 2002... The law creating the federal Superfund cleanup program allows each state to identify one top-priority site for inclusion on the list. Beebe's request was the first time Arkansas has used the option since the federal law was passed in 1980, said Ryan Benefield, deputy director of the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality.