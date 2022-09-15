Outdoors calendar

Calendar

SEPTEMBER

15 Jacksonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. White Hall Community Center. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

16-17 Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation South Arkansas Outdoor Social, Magnolia.

OCTOBER

6 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Benton County Fairgrounds, Bentonville. Brandon Keith (479) 644-6642 or thunkit3d@yahoo.com

15 Grant County chapter of Ducks Unlimited Fire and Ice event. Sheridan Country Club. Scott Morgan (870) 313-1039 or scottrailcar@hotmail.com

20 Pine Bluff chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Sherwood Forest, Sherwood. Chad Stone (870) 692-3013 or stone.chad@yahoo.com

22 Fordyce chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Old Guard Armory, Fordyce. Jaerel Sayler (870) 904-1636 or hjsaelerinc@gmail.com

22 Camden chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. River Woods, Camden. J.J. Lindsey (870) 833-2154 or jjdixiedog@yahoo.com

22 Union County chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. American Legion, El Dorado. Chris Lowry (870) 814-0566 or clowry@suddenlink.net

22 Fayetteville chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Arkansas Air & Military Museum - Drake Field. Carson Cahill (501) 733-8856 or carsontcahill@gmail.com

24 Drew County chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Monticello Country Club. Tucker Ward (870) 723-0720 or tuckerward0@gmailcom

27 Texarkana chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Holiday Inn Convention Center, Texarkana, AR. Greg Knowles (870) 648-6565 or greg.knowles@fleetpride.com

29 Conway County chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Sacred Heart Catholic School, Morrilton. Clayton Hawkins (501) 208-4615 or clayton@myhawkinsagency.com

29 Lonoke chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Lonoke County Fairgrounds. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

NOVEMBER

3 Central Arkansas chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Heifer International, Little Rock. Bryan Hearn (501) 771-1121 or arkansasducks@yahoo.com

3 Independence County chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Batesville Community and Aquatics Center. Bill Couch (870) 307-9599 or bcouch@welchcouch.com

5 Searcy chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. White County Fairgrounds. William Hamill (501) 827-8485 or william.hamill@att.net

5 Ozark/Altus chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Lawrence Hall - St. Mary's Church. Buffalo Leding (479) 970-9744 or buffalo.1122@live.com

5 Mountain Home chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Baxter County Fairgrounds. Michael Schraeder (870) 421-1432 or michaeldschraeder@gmail.com

7 Crawford County chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Adonai Tsuri Event Venue. David Martin (479) 860-7761 or huntnduc@yahoo.com

8 North Little Rock chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Hooters, Little Rock. Pat Mahan (501) 743-6154 or pmahan0297@gmail.com

11 Fayetteville chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Washington County Fairgrounds. Will Ginger (479) 422-8615 or will.ginger@ml.com

17 Paragould chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Greene County Fairgrounds. Jarrod Kersey (870) 476-2549 or jleekersey@hotmail.com

DECEMBER

3 Northeast chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Blytheville Country Club. Steve Stromire (870) 762-9762 or sstromire@gmail.com

JANUARY

7 Pocahontas chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Buck Hollow Ranch. Danny Barr (870) 219-1396 or Danny.Barr@sedgwick.com

14 Wheatley chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Brinkley Convention Center. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

21 Craighead County chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Embassy Suites, Jonesboro. Jeffrey Higgins (870) 821-0505 or jhigginsfarms@gmail.com

26 Gregory chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. The Tamale Factory. Tommie Lindsey (870) 208-5967 or tommie.lindsey@yahoo.com

28 Manila chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Big Lake Country Club. Jason Walton (870) 931-5548 or jwaltons@yahoo.com

28 Lee County chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Marianna Civic Center. Drew Flowers (870) 261-5495 or kdflowers87@yahoo.com

FEBRUARY

11 Wynne chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. The Delta Gin. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

18 Osceola chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Holthouse Farms. Lee Malone (870) 815-9550 or 9120case@gmail.com

24-25 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited State Convention. Embassy Suites. Tye Anderson (501) 593-8359 or tanderson@ducks.org

MARCH

4 Grant County chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Sheridan Country Club. Scott Morgan (870) 313-1039 or scottrailcar@hotmail.com

4 Springdale chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Rodeo of the Ozarks Parsons Bldg. Jerry Stamps (479) 530-6644 or jstamps@4starlimo.net