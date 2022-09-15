Police beat: Police say woman got rid of evidence ;Teens charged as adults in theft case

Police say woman got rid of evidence

A North Little Rock woman has been charged with tampering with evidence after she allegedly tried to dispose of a gun believed to have been used in a Tuesday shooting on Arkansas 161, according to an arrest report.

While investigating a shooting around 4:30 p.m. near 8507 and 8315 South Arkansas 161, Jacksonville police spoke with Brittany Barnes, 23, who told officers she helped medically assist a person involved in the shooting.

The shooting happened near Dollar General and Arkansas Memorial Gardens, according to a news release from Jacksonville police on Facebook on Wednesday. An earlier Facebook post stated that two people were hospitalized and in stable condition after the shooting. No suspect has been named.

However, later in the evening an employee who worked at Dollar General with Barnes called police saying he overhead Barnes telling another employee that she took a gun from the scene of the shooting and gave it to the mother of a person involved in the shooting, the report said.

The report said police spoke with Barnes again and that she initially denied removing any evidence from the scene before eventually telling police she took the firearm from a person at the scene to give it to his mother. She reportedly called the mother and told her she would be ditching the gun, and Barnes allegedly threw the pistol out her window near Wooten Road and Inglewood Drive in Pulaski County.

Police said Barnes also hindered the apprehension of a suspect because the person suspected in the shooting has prior felony convictions and cannot own a gun, meaning he would have been charged with possession of a firearm by a certain person.

Barnes is charged with tampering with physical evidence, a felony, and hindering apprehension, a misdemeanor.

Teens charged as adults in theft case

Two 16-year-olds are being charged as adults after Little Rock police arrested them in a stolen vehicle early Wednesday following a pursuit, according to an arrest report.

Dantavion Hill, of Little Rock, was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle when he is alleged to have fled from police around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Hill reached speeds of 120 mph in a reckless manner, the report states.

Bryson Lipsey, also of Little Rock, was a passenger in the stolen vehicle, and reportedly told police that he knew the car was stolen because he and his friend always drove stolen cars.

Hill is also alleged to have had a debit card that had been reported stolen from another stolen vehicle.

Lipsey is charged with one felony count of theft by receiving, and Hill faces two felony theft by receiving counts, one felony fleeing count and a misdemeanor reckless driving count.