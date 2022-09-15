Pope County woman draws 16 1/2-year sentence for role in kidnapping and drug conspiracy

A Pope County woman was sentenced to 16½ years in federal prison Wednesday for her role in a drug and racketeering conspiracy and the kidnapping, beating and maiming of two people believed to have provided information to law enforcement regarding a shooting involving a co-defendant.

April Howell, 32, of Russellville, was initially indicted in 2017 along with 43 others on charges involving conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. But, in 2019, in a superseding indictment, Howell was charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations Act -- known as RICO -- along with numerous members of the New Aryan Empire, a white supremacist gang that began in the Pope County jail in the 1990s and eventually made its way into the state prison system and later out into communities around Central Arkansas. Numerous NAE members were indicted on drug conspiracy and racketeering charges, as were a large number of associates and others with no connections to the gang outside of drug dealing activities. The superseding indictment also expanded the defendant list to 55 defendants.

Howell, who has been on home incarceration for the past 49 months, appeared in court with her attorney, Gregory Bryant of Little Rock, as a large number of family members and supporters gathered in the gallery to watch the hearing.

Bryant argued that Howell, who had been married to co-defendant Jeffrey Howell, and was later with co-defendant Kevin Long, had been coerced into her role in the conspiracy by Howell, five years her senior, who Bryant said spotted her when she was 16 and quickly brought her into his sphere of influence. In 11th grade, Bryant said, Howell quit school.

"Guys like Jeffrey Howell can spot and groom girls like April Howell a mile away," Bryant said. "Guys like Jeffrey Howell -- and later Kevin Long -- coerce, convince and eventually threaten girls like April to do what they want."

Throughout their 10-year relationship -- which ended in 2016 -- Bryant said Jeffrey Howell was mentally and physically abusive to April Howell as he forced her to follow his career path.

Then, in March 2017, after Jeffrey Howell had been arrested and sent to a California prison the year before, Bryant said April Howell met Kevin Long and shortly thereafter became pregnant with his child.

Long, who pleaded guilty in December 2020 to drug conspiracy, RICO violations and violent crimes in aid of racketeering, was sentenced to 33 years in federal prison by U.S. District Court Judge Brian Miller last December. A core member of the New Aryan Empire whom authorities believed to be second-in-command behind co-defendant Wesley Gullett, Long is believed to have engineered the June 2017 kidnapping of the two people he suspected of cooperating with police regarding an earlier shooting incident in which Long was implicated.

Bryant asked Miller to grant a downward variance from the guideline sentencing range of 210 to 262 months in prison and sentence Howell to 168 months instead.

"I know that she flew too close to the flame," he said. "She had one foot in the Loadholdt drug conspiracy and one foot in the NAE conspiracy, and she's paying dearly for it."

"I don't disagree with Mr. Bryant about how terrible Mr. Long is," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Mazzanti. "Mr. Long got a sentence like he got because he is incredibly dangerous."

Mazzanti said Jeffrey Howell also had demonstrated a penchant for violence, including toward women, but she said even those factors didn't fully mitigate April Howell's role in the conspiracy.

"By the time she chose to engage in the activities she engaged in, she was an adult with a child," Mazzanti said.

Mazzanti acknowledged that Howell's involvement in the kidnappings had happened abruptly and that she was not one of the main instigators, but she said her involvement in the drug conspiracy had taken place over an extended period of time and encompassed activities such as trading methamphetamine shipped from California for firearms in Arkansas to ship back to the West Coast. Of all the defendants in the case, Mazzanti said, Howell's activities most closely matched those of defendants closest to the main drug trafficking conspiracy of the group.

"Her involvement in the drug trafficking conspiracy shows that she is close to the people at the top in that respect," Mazzanti said. "She is not at their level of culpability in the drug trafficking conspiracy but she is right there with them, participating, engaging and helping them."

Mazzanti asked Miller to sentence Howell to 210 months in prison for the role she played in both the drug trafficking and RICO conspiracies.

"People in this court routinely get 168 months for drug trafficking," she said. "This case not only involves drug trafficking, it involves very dangerous people, it involves violence against people believed to be cooperating with government."

"The main conduct here is drug trafficking and gun trafficking, then somewhere in there, there were two witnesses kidnapped," Miller said, as he mulled over his sentencing options. "I think if I get to 210 months, the 8th Circuit would affirm me. The question is whether that's appropriate."

Finally, Miller announced that he would vary downward from the government's requested 210 month sentence, but only by one year, to 198 months. In addition, Miller ordered Howell to five years supervised release when she leaves prison and ordered her to pay a $200 mandatory special assessment.