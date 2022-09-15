PREP VOLLEYBALL Fayetteville sweeps Fort Smith Southside, remains unbeaten

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville trailed only briefly in claiming a 25-12, 25-17, 25-14 win over Fort Smith Southside in a battle of 6A-West Conference co-leaders on Wednesday evening.

The Lady Purple Bulldogs were in control most of the night and remained undefeated, improving to 10-0 overall and 6-0 in the league.

Fayetteville (10-0, 6-0 6A-West) scored the first six points of the match with Florida State commit Kennedy Phelan at the service line and stayed in control most of the evening.

Fayetteville coach Jessica Phelan said the experience of her team makes it tough on the opposition and that's why they were able to finish the night all alone atop the league standings.

"With a senior-laden team, I think they have confidence in themselves and I think that we have this ability to play pretty clean volleyball," Phelan said. "That puts a lot of pressure on other teams. I thought we served good, passed pretty good. We put a lot of balls down. On the whole, I thought we had a good, solid performance.

"We have a lot of kids who are gritty little volleyball players that handle the ball well and that's not always a flashy part of the game because we have good hitters as well but those other things lead to it and allows us to be balanced offensively and in system quite a bit. Along with that, I feel like we have the ability to better the balls, too. So there's a lot of balls that we turn into hits that sometimes are even scramble plays."

Brooke Rockwell matched Southside's entire team with 13 kills, while Maddie Lafata added 10. Kennedy Phelan and Regan Harp chipped in seven each. Phelan also dished out 35 assists. Ashley Ruff contributed a match-high 11 digs and four aces.

Southside had problems putting the ball down, finishing with just 13 kills as a team. Sophia Neihouse led the Lady Mavericks with five kills. Tinsley Freeman contributed 10 digs, while Lydia Pitts added four blocks (one solo) for Southside (11-4, 5-1).

Southside coach Natalie Throneberry said her team will have trouble being successful generating only 13 kills.

"Fayetteville's a great team," Throneberry said. "Top to bottom, every single player out there is a top-notch player. They are well-coached. They are calm. They had very few mistakes and when we are not swinging and only generating 13 kills as a team, we're not gonna win games.

"We have a lot of young pups that needed to learn to compete against high-level competition and we're gonna get that in the 6A-West every single game."

Fayetteville, ranked fourth in the latest Max Preps national poll, will now travel to Las Vegas to compete against some of the top high school teams in the country in the Durango Fall Classic over the weekend.