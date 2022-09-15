Prosecuting attorney to decide on charges in Washington County shooting by Oklahoma deputy

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said he'll have a decision early next week on whether charges will be filed in a Sept. 3 shooting involving a deputy sheriff from Adair County, Okla.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office has been investigating the incident and turned its report over to Durrett's office Wednesday.

"I do have it," Durrett said Wednesday afternoon. "It's going to take a few days to review it and make a decision. I hope to have it by the first part of next week."

According to information from the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to 11201 Pleasant Hill Road, west of Lincoln, around 5:52 p.m. Sept. 3. Deputies found Justin Hellyer had been shot twice in the abdomen by Travis Adams, an off-duty Adair County sheriff's deputy.

A Central Emergency Medical Services ambulance was called to the residence, and Hellyer was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center.

Washington County's Criminal Investigation Division handled the investigation. A witness recorded part of the shooting with a cellphone, and detectives obtained the video.

Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell said the shooting took place at Adams' home. Adams had been told he was being evicted and Hellyer is a relative of the property owner, Cantrell said.

Cantrell said Hellyer made a statement to investigators after he was taken to the hospital and was interviewed again Friday.

The Adair County Sheriff's Office has been notified the investigation is complete and Durrett will decide whether charges are filed, Cantrell said.

"We sent everything we've got to the Prosecutor's Office," Cantrell said. "We're just waiting on Matt to review it and give us some direction."

An employee answering the phone at the Adair County Sheriff's Office at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday said no one was in the office who could comment on the investigation or on Adams' employment status.