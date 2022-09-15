RIVER VALLEY REPORT: Pointers getting healthy at just the right time as 6A-West Conference action heats up

VAN BUREN -- An open week before eight-straight weeks of 6A-West action couldn't have come at a better time for the Pointers.

"Mainly, we emphasized getting healthy," Van Buren Coach Moe Henry said. "We've had guys banged up so we tried to make sure we're healthy. Having an extra week to prepare to open conference a week earlier than usual is what we focused on."

Normally, Van Buren would have played another conference game either last week or this week in preparation for seven weeks of conference play. Not in the new nine-team 6A-West. Van Buren received the open date while the other eight teams started last week.

Van Buren was without five starters in a 47-32 loss to Southside two weeks ago.

Senior playmaker Malachi Henry will make his season debut on Friday against Greenbrier while junior quarterback Bryce Perkins also returns after sitting out against Southside from an injury suffered late in the opener against Alma. Sam Shepherd, Van Buren's most experienced offensive lineman, will not play against Greenbrier but the Pointers are hopeful for his return in the coming weeks.

"With some of the starters we had out, we almost felt like we needed an open week every week," Henry said. "We know that's over with. We played our first game early so we had some extra time going into week two. Then we had an extra week, but that's over with and now we've got to be able to bounce back and recuperate like everybody else."

Perkins' role will be expanded to include defensive back as well as receiver with sophomore Elijah Johnson throwing for 283 yards and three touchdowns while completing 26-of-40 passes against Southside.

"Bryce will play some quarterback but Elijah had a really good week going against Southside," Henry said. "Our objective is to put the best people that are going to make us the best team all around. In this league, you don't really use your QB1 to play safety and receiver. To have Elijah who can play quarterback gives us the freedom to play Bryce at different positions and do some things. We're going to see what that feels like for us."

Van Buren hosts Greenbrier on Friday in the conference opener for the Pointers. The two teams have never played against each other.

WALDRON

Run sparks bulldogs

Logan Young's 39-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was his third score on Friday night and allowed Waldron to pull away from Fouke in a 45-30 win.

Young, a junior running back, had a big night, rushing 35 times for 301 yards with touchdown jaunts in each of the first three quarters behind a line of tackles Will Solomon and Jackson Boles, guards Leo Lopez and Miguel Triana, and center Blake Allen.

"He had some big holes," Waldron coach Doug Powell said. "The line did a very good job. That's five seniors, and some of those guys are three-year starters. There is a lot of experience out there."

Young was consistent in all four quarters, rushing for all 58 yards in Waldron's opening drive when the Bulldogs took a 7-0 lead on his 11-yard run.

Young had 83 yards in all in the first quarter and added 98 yards and a touchdown in the second quarter.

"That's a great night," Powell said. "He was constantly getting loose. Hopefully, everybody appreciates what they saw. Those nights don't happen very often."

He ran for 94 yards in the third quarter, including 39 yards for a touchdown that put Waldron up, 38-22. That score forced Fouke to the air more urgently, and a play later, senior Peyton Lipham returned an interception for the clinching touchdown with Waldron's final score.

It was Lipham's second interception of the game. He also returned two kickoffs for 55 yards and a punt 14 yards.

Waldron wraps up nonconference play with a trip to rival Mansfield on Friday.

"They're going to be ready for us, and we'll be ready for them," Powell said. "They're just 20 miles down the road. There's a lot of history there."

Waldron then plays one of the most demanding four-game stretches in the state to begin 4A-7 play that includes Ashdown, Malvern, Arkadelphia and Nashville in consecutive games.

"That's a juggernaut for sure," Powell said. "We'll worry about that after this week. We'll try to take care of this week. Then we'll take each week as they come, and see what challenge we have that week. We'll just keep moving forward on our goals."

FS NORTHSIDE

No excuses

Fort Smith Northside went four straight series without scoring on Friday night as Fayetteville scored on five straight possessions to take a 42-21 win in the final nonconference game for both teams.

Northside had two dropped passes on its opening series, punted and fell behind, 7-0. The Grizzlies responded with an 88-yard drive with Pum Savoy hitting Cam Massey deep across the middle for a 73-yard touchdown pass.

The Grizzlies then turned the ball over on downs on three of their next four possessions while Fayetteville was nearly flawless.

"They came out ready to play and we didn't," Northside coach Felix Curry said. "I take full responsibility for that."

Northside's offense managed 378 yards but suffered six sacks and had 18 plays of no gain or a loss.

The Grizzlies were coming off the 56-53 loss to Greenwood, which the Bulldogs won on the final play of the game.

"You'd like to say you keep moving," Curry said. "That one took a lot of energy out of us. We tried to make sure that game didn't beat us twice. That was a tough game. Fayetteville just played great. They were great defensively. They were great offensively. They didn't get our best, but they beat us."

Northside is open this week before opening 7A-Central play with consecutive trips to Bryant and Little Rock Central. Northside returns home against 7A-Central newcomer Jonesboro on Oct. 7 when homecoming ceremonies will be held.

CEDARVILLE

Pirates perfect

Cedarville's seniors maintained their spotless record against their rivals from North Crawford County with a 36-6 win at Mountainburg on Friday.

Cedarville rushed for 273 yards on 45 carries with Haydon Morton rushing for two scores, and Jace Baker and Colton Arnold running for one each. Arnold also added a 60-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Baker rushed 13 times for 104 yards to lead the ground game.

The win marked the third straight by Cedarville in the series, matching the Pirates longest over the Dragons since also winning three straight in 1991-1993. Mountainburg still leads the all-time series by a 23-16 margin.

Cedarville travels to Green Forest on Friday for its final nonconference game before hosting Lavaca on Sept. 23 in the 3A-1 opener.

MAGAZINE

Strong openers

The Rattlers opened the season with tough nonconference games against Mansfield and Lavaca, and then bounced back on Friday with their first win of the season.

"We scheduled a tougher nonconference than we've had in the past," Magazine coach Ryan Chambers said. "Mansfield is a playoff team in their conference, and Lavaca is as well. We figured out what we needed to work on and fixed some of those things on Friday night."

Magazine won't see better quarterbacks than Mansfield's Cole Kindle and Lavaca's Maddox Noel in the 2A-1.

"Lavaca's quarterback is very fast, and we had to figure out angles to take and we worked on them in practice," Chambers said. "We tackled much better against Danville, too. It was just working on what needed to work on."

Magazine churned out 309 yards, all on the ground, on 60 carries in a 28-14 win over Danville.

"We came out our first drive and drove it right down the field," Chambers said. "That can be demoralizing, run after run, five yards and 10 yards a pop."

After Jaxon Pickartz intercepted Danville on the opening series of the game, Magazine went 50 yards in eight plays to take a 7-0 lead.

Ethan Vasquez recovered the on-side kick, and Magazine needed just six plays to go 46 yards for a 14-0 lead.

"Our offensive line struggled against Mansfield blocking their front, and struggled against Lavaca blocking their front," Chambers said. "They really hit that hard last week. Our offensive line really played well, and that allowed us to run the football all night long."

James Haugh had 33 carries for 196 yards and a touchdown to pace the ground game.

"He's a very smart runner, very patient," Chambers said. "He's sat behind two really good running backs the last two years. It's his turn, and he really showed out."

Kolton McCubbin had 74 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Dosson Littleton added a touchdown run.

In addition to the interception by Pickartz, Vasquez and Owen Staton intercepted passes as well.

Vasquez also returned a kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Magazine is open this week and then begins 2A-1 play at Decatur on Sept. 23 before hosting Johnson County Westside and Mountainburg in consecutive weeks.

"We're getting geared up for it, we're ready," Chambers said. "I like how our conference schedule line up. I think we have a good conference schedule for us."

Friday's game was also the last of the season for Danville, which announced early this week that they were cancelling all remaining games.