Rogers man gets 60 years in prison for sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:48 a.m.

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced this week to 60 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child.

Ceferino Diaz-Segura, 37, was arrested Jan. 7.

A 13-year-old girl reported in January that Diaz-Segura sexually assaulted her on New Year's Eve, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police interviewed Diaz-Segura and said he admitted to engaging in sex acts with the girl.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green on Monday accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Diaz-Segura to 60 years in prison.

Print Headline: Rogers man gets to 60 years for sex crimes

